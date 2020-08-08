With less three months before the November presidential election, thousands of local voters will need to be aware of a new voting location.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Sept. 1 to change its ordinance to reflect a new polling location for the Pearl Sample Precinct that serves 3,064 voters as of Aug. 1, according to Virginia Dept. of Elections.
The new voting location will be the historic Carver Center at 9432 James Madison Highway in the Cedar Mountain area along U.S. Route 15.
Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said his office was notified in July that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Board of Directors had decided to ask the county to find a new polling location. The REC building at 13252 Cedar Run Church Rd. has served as the area’s polling location.
The REC Board requested the change in location because the Culpeper headquarters of the electric cooperative has been closed since the spring due to COVID-19, REC Board Member Sanford Reaves Jr. of Culpeper said on Saturday. Because it’s closed, the site cannot be used for voting at least year, he said.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week approved holding the public hearing on the polling site location change. County Administrator John Egertson said the Carver Center was a viable, nearby new location with good parking and that it could a polling place and associated equipment.
The adopted resolution states: “ … the proposed new location for the Pearl Sample Precinct polling place of the Cedar Mountain Magisterial District, Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway, Rapidan, Virginia 22733, better serves the interests, rights, and capabilities of the electorate to vote, and is accessible in accordance with applicable federal and state law.”
Across Culpeper County, 33,728 voters are registered to cast ballots Nov. 3, according to the latest state registration count. In the Pearl Sample District, 17 are registered as being in the military, four overseas and two Federal.
Clements said the county voting registrar office is currently very busy as applications for mail absentee ballots have already exceeded those requested in 2016.
“Voting by mail is still the healthiest way for voters to cast their ballot this year and I highly encourage it,” he said.
Many states are seeing increases in requests for mail absentee ballots due to the pandemic. However, the highest political office in the land has recently been calling into question the veracity and security of voting by mail.
U.S. Public Interest Research Group said the assertions are false and that study after study has shown there is no evidence of significant widespread voter fraud or security issues with vote-by-mail. Most recently, a Washington Post and Electronic Registration Information Center analysis of three vote-by-mail states found that officials identified just 372 possible cases of improper voting out of about 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, or 0.0025 percent, according to US PIRC.
The Virginia Department of Elections encourages all voters that would like to receive an absentee ballot for the November election to apply electronically at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation.
Any applications that arrive in the wrong locality’s office will be forwarded immediately to the correct office for processing, the department said in a recent release. The first day absentee ballots will be mailed in Virginia is Sept. 18, 2020.
