Culpeper's Charles Jameson among this year's '5 Over 50' honorees

A Culpeper native and Vietnam veteran, Charles Jameson has been selected among this year’s line-up of ‘5 Over 50’ honorees.

The celebration is an annual event of Aging Together that honors five individuals over the age of 50, one each from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties who exemplify selfless community service, said Ellen Phipps, director of the local nonprofit serving the region’s seniors.

Jameson is most well known for donning a patriot’s uniform and displaying arms and flags at various historic events around the state as past president and member of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution. He is also part of the alumni association involved with ongoing renaissance at George Washington Carver Regional High School, open 20 years during segregation.

Jameson, along with the other honorees, were selected after Aging Together put out a call to the public for nominations. They got an unprecedented response, Phipps said.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to send in a nomination,” she said. “We were amazed at the record number received this year—multiple nominations in each county—and I underscore how difficult it was for our board of directors to choose just one from each.”

The other 5 Over 50 honorees are Renee Younes of Fauquier; Kevin McGhee of Madison County; Bill Hager of Orange; and Joyce & Mike Wenger of Rappahannock.

This year’s 5 Over 50 will held May 19 on Facebook Live. In-person watch parties will be held in each of the counties.

“This is a spirited event as it enables friends and family of the honorees, as well as supporters of Aging Together, to come together and celebrate older adults,” Phipps said. “5 Over 50 celebrates the contributions of older adults in our local communities and highlights the experiences, insight and wisdom that comes with age. We truly admire every person who was nominated.”