Culpeper's Christ in Action disaster relief on the ground in tornado-ravaged Kentucky

A Culpeper County disaster relief group is on the ground assessing widespread damage and providing assistance in tornado-ravaged Kentucky.
“It’s the first time I drove 200 miles covering the same storm,” said Dennis Nissley, president of Christ in Action, headquartered in the county airpark in Elkwood, in a phone call Wednesday with the Star-Exponent. “It’s devastating.”
Nissley, with Christ in Action operations director Chris Ziztmann, posted a video on Facebook Tuesday from a neighborhood in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They were joined by two others from a local church, but other than that, the area looked deserted.
A power pole and lines lay across the street cluttered with other storm debris.
In Bowling Green, Nissley said, 500 homes and 100 businesses were totally destroyed in the overnight storms on Dec. 10 as people were sleeping.
“A really good opportunity for the church to be the church, to get outside the four walls, to be out here with the people and love on them,” Nissley said in the video.
Local church leaders in Bowling Green reported more than 12 fatalities in the city from the historic tornado, with 11 still missing. Eleven people who lived on the same street died there, including two babies.
The Christ in Action team traveled Tuesday night to Mayfield, Kentucky for a vigil at the candle factory where eight working on the night shift died in the severe weather event.
“A lot of tears and melted wax,” Nissley said of the vigil crowd numbering in the hundreds.
After the vigil, the Christ in Action team delivered a generator to a home with two single moms and kids.
“The girl’s name is Julie and she worked in the candle factory,” Nissley said in the phone conversation.
“She was a supervisor and some of the ones that died were on her team…she gave me a hug and wouldn’t let go for a while...she had some tears of grief—multiply that by thousands of people,” he added of the many family members who lost loved ones.
Christ in Action, in the coming weeks and months, will be providing its heavy machinery, stored at its Culpeper County headquarters, and a network of volunteers to help with clean-up in the hardest hit areas.
“Pray for us. We need a lot of wisdom, we need favor, we just need to know where we’re going and where we’re going to set up camp hope,” Nissley said in the video.
Christ in Action is working alongside other partners in the effort, such as Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope.
Follow Christ in Action’s work on social media. Clean-up volunteers will likely be assigned after Christmas following assessments by insurance adjustors.
“We provide food and a place to put your air mattress,” Nissley said. “We’ll probably be assigning teams at least throughout January and into February.” Sign up to volunteer and donate at christinaction.com or Christ In Action 21465 Business Ct. Elkwood, VA 22718.
Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed dozens of people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters, according to Associated Press.
The National Weather Service will perform the official tornado survey to confirm if it was a continuous tornado or several tornadoes produced by the same storm. If confirmed as one single and continuous tornado, it will set the record for the longest “long-track” tornado in U.S. history.
Preliminary surveys suggest this tornado began shortly before 9 p.m. in northeast Arkansas, crossing the Missouri Bootheel, northwest Tennessee, and across western Kentucky, resulting in significant destruction, according to the National Weather Service.
(540) 825-4315