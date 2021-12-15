Culpeper's Christ in Action disaster relief on the ground in tornado-ravaged Kentucky

The Christ in Action team traveled Tuesday night to Mayfield, Kentucky for a vigil at the candle factory where eight working on the night shift died in the severe weather event.

“A lot of tears and melted wax,” Nissley said of the vigil crowd numbering in the hundreds.

After the vigil, the Christ in Action team delivered a generator to a home with two single moms and kids.

“The girl’s name is Julie and she worked in the candle factory,” Nissley said in the phone conversation.

“She was a supervisor and some of the ones that died were on her team…she gave me a hug and wouldn’t let go for a while...she had some tears of grief—multiply that by thousands of people,” he added of the many family members who lost loved ones.

Christ in Action, in the coming weeks and months, will be providing its heavy machinery, stored at its Culpeper County headquarters, and a network of volunteers to help with clean-up in the hardest hit areas.

“Pray for us. We need a lot of wisdom, we need favor, we just need to know where we’re going and where we’re going to set up camp hope,” Nissley said in the video.