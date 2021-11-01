Culpeper's 'Chuck' Holmes recalls Black-owned Davis St., says struggle continues

Roscoe Cooper, pastor at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Richmond, was another featured speaker at the recent Freedom Fund program. He called it an opportunity to think deeply about what is happening in the nation and how to move beyond the current state for a better future.

Cooper said political leaders and others with agendas are stirring up divisiveness about differences when there are so many commonalities: “We are more than me and things go better when we work together,” the preacher said.

God wants his people to “harambee” (Swahili for ‘pull together’) and Agape (Greek for fatherly love), Cooper said, “So that we might have shalom,” a Hebrew word meaning peace.

Physical differences and skin color should not instill fear, he added.

“We want to fight and be angry and always seeking to protect ourselves,” Cooper said, going on, “Where we find ourselves now, white folks feeling like, we are going to lose it, and black folks and immigrants are going to take this thing from us, they may do to us what they say we did to them and life will not be good…Black folks say been on the short end for such a long time. We are looking to get our shot to have control of our lives and enjoy stuff that’s been denied us.”