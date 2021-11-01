Culpeper's 'Chuck' Holmes recalls Black-owned Davis St., says struggle continues

NAACP Culpeper Branch President Uzziah Harris started his recent Freedom Fund Banquet virtual tour at the lower end of East Davis Street in the heart of what was once a predominantly Black-owned business district for decades starting in the early 1900s. He stopped inside one of few still remaining today.
Fishtown got its name for the many agricultural commodities, including fish, weighted in the area. The bustling commercial neighborhood was also called The Wharf. Across the tracks east of the railroad, Tin Cup Alley was the poorest place in town.
The Rev. Adrian Sledge provided an opening prayer for modern times at the recent NAACP program, saying God has “been with us every step of the way” during COVID-19: “Continue to give us hope, inspire us that we stand by one another in these trying times in our world.”
Sledge is one of 10 candidates on the ballot in Tuesday’s Culpeper Town Council election.
Harris spoke by the REEL LOVE sign at the Depot for the opening segment for the annual Freedom Fund fundraiser, acknowledging the town’s deep colonial and Civil War history as well as the African American story.
“Even as we realize we have a rich history there is still a future to maintain and hope for,” he said. “As we go forth on this journey from Davis Street I hope you will understand the beauty that is part of the journey as well as the ugliness…push forward together with us as we seek a better Culpeper, Virginia and America.”
Harris referenced remnants of the once thriving Black business district as he entered the tax office of James “Chuck” Holmes at 214 E. Davis St., an 1890s building in Holmes’ family for generations that today also houses Legacy Barbershop.
“What does it mean to fight for freedom even now?” Harris asked Holmes, president of the Culpeper Electoral Board. Holmes, who attended segregated George Washington Carver School and later, later law school, was among the first integrated class at Culpeper High School.
In 2008, Holmes, in a proud personal moment, cast a state electoral ballot for the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama.
“We are still in a struggle … as it relates to our economic status, our social status,” he told Harris of the equal rights movement.
Holmes pointed to the Black history of the setting, recalling Mortimer Marshall funeral home and Lilly Fields’ restaurant to name a few businesses that once surrounded his.
“Unfortunately, through the years we lost so many of our buildings now owned by other people … in regards to our economic condition, we do not have the dollars that is necessary,” he said.
“Our struggle has been this way for a number of years, we have not arrived, we cannot totally give up, we have to dig in deeper and move forward to try to improve and leave a legacy to those who come after us,” Holmes said, evoking “Ubuntu,” an African term emphasizing the importance of community.
“I am because you exist, which impacts me, impacts you,” he said.
Holmes said there are just two Black-owned buildings left on Davis Street, including his work place. The others were sold and purchased by other people, he said, some of whom would blocked Black people from coming to their theater during Jim Crow.
“You had to sit in the top row, the balcony,” Holmes recalled. “Have we attained that level or position in society that enables us to be able to go and secure a loan to open a business and also have the clientele that we can make a living on selling our ware or providing a service? We are not at a level to just stop and lay down, there is too much more to be done.”
He called for a concerted effort working toward solutions and electing people of color to elected positions “so we can be heard” in response to an “attempt to drown out what is coming out of the mouths of black folk.”
Holmes said there used to be many local Black farmers, who were denied loans, but that efforts are afoot to reacquire land.
Holmes continued, “We cannot allow it to continue to happen. We are going to have to stand up and be counted, demand our rights constitutionally guaranteed.” The local community leader supported a holistic approach, determination, planning and moving forward in a positive manner in the continued struggle for civil rights in America.
Roscoe Cooper, pastor at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Richmond, was another featured speaker at the recent Freedom Fund program. He called it an opportunity to think deeply about what is happening in the nation and how to move beyond the current state for a better future.
Cooper said political leaders and others with agendas are stirring up divisiveness about differences when there are so many commonalities: “We are more than me and things go better when we work together,” the preacher said.
God wants his people to “harambee” (Swahili for ‘pull together’) and Agape (Greek for fatherly love), Cooper said, “So that we might have shalom,” a Hebrew word meaning peace.
Physical differences and skin color should not instill fear, he added.
“We want to fight and be angry and always seeking to protect ourselves,” Cooper said, going on, “Where we find ourselves now, white folks feeling like, we are going to lose it, and black folks and immigrants are going to take this thing from us, they may do to us what they say we did to them and life will not be good…Black folks say been on the short end for such a long time. We are looking to get our shot to have control of our lives and enjoy stuff that’s been denied us.”
Cooper encouraged his virtual audience to be faithful to their heritage and keep on working to see that justice is instigated.
“You may not win on every ground but you will have some victory and that victory will make a difference. Plant seeds of unity and community,” he said. Naacpculpeper.org
This is the last in a two-part series documenting the recent Culpeper Branch NAACP virtual Freedom Fund Banquet program and fundraiser. The local chapter, per national policy, is still not meeting in person due to the pandemic.
(540) 825-4315