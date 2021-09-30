Culpeper's Civil Air Patrol unit recognized for 7th time

The Culpeper unit of the Civil Air Patrol earned a quality unit award for the seventh consecutive year, according to a news release from the organization this week.

The Minuteman Composite Squadron was recognized in September for earning the 2021 Quality Cadet Unit Award for meeting six criteria out of ten over the past year, the release stated.

Examples of what the squadron accomplished for the recognition include maintaining a minimum number of cadets on the roster, ensuring that new cadets who joined were promoted and earned their first achievement within eight weeks, and that a certain number of cadets met their first milestone award, which transitions them from cadet airman to noncommissioned officer.

Part of the criteria also included that a certain number of cadets had completed their first orientation flight. Cadets that join can take advantage of five powered and five non-powered flights for free.

Another criteria met was that a certain number of cadets had completed encampment, or a week-long cadet leadership camp, and that the unit had participated in an external aerospace education or leadership activity.