Culpeper's Civil Air Patrol unit recognized for 7th time

The Culpeper unit of the Civil Air Patrol earned a quality unit award for the seventh consecutive year, according to a news release from the organization this week.
The Minuteman Composite Squadron was recognized in September for earning the 2021 Quality Cadet Unit Award for meeting six criteria out of ten over the past year, the release stated.
Examples of what the squadron accomplished for the recognition include maintaining a minimum number of cadets on the roster, ensuring that new cadets who joined were promoted and earned their first achievement within eight weeks, and that a certain number of cadets met their first milestone award, which transitions them from cadet airman to noncommissioned officer.
Part of the criteria also included that a certain number of cadets had completed their first orientation flight. Cadets that join can take advantage of five powered and five non-powered flights for free.
Another criteria met was that a certain number of cadets had completed encampment, or a week-long cadet leadership camp, and that the unit had participated in an external aerospace education or leadership activity.
“We have a team of adult leaders and cadets who have worked to make this a successful program for the area’s youth,” said Minuteman’s Commander, Capt. Adrian Joye in a statement. “Congratulations to all for their continual commitment and perseverance.”
The state Wing Commander, Col. Liz Sydow, added, “Earning this award demonstrates that a unit is healthy and thriving. This past year was particularly challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to membership growth across the state into the next year as we continue to safely have in-person activities again, shaping our nation’s future leaders.”
Culpeper’s Minuteman Composite Squadron consists of nearly 30 adult and youth members from diverse backgrounds, volunteering together to serve the local community, state and nation.
The Civil Air Patrol was formed during the early days of World War II, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense. The organization has since evolved into a public service organization that continues to carry out emergency service missions when needed, in the air and on the ground.
As an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, members of the Civil Air Patrol help search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe. With 60,000 members nationwide, the nonprofit dedicates time, energy and expertise toward building community, while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace and STEM education and helping shape future leaders through the group’s cadet program.