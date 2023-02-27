A long-time member of the Public Transportation Board and a well-know member of the Culpeper community was recently recognized for her service.

Doris Clatterbuck retired from the Public Transportation Board in January 2022, but was on hand at its Feb. 23 meeting to receive an award for her over 20 years of service. Members of the board, which is a part of Virginia Regional Transit, gathered in the Old Brandy Road offices to wish her well.

Clatterbuck, a longtime employee of Culpeper Human Services, started with the Public Transportation Board at its inception in 2002.

“Mr. Chip Coleman started as a member of the PTAC board and he was going for the actual public transportation, then he came off that and appointed the Rev. Billy Scott who had passed away and then I was appointed to take his place,” Clatterbuck said.

She was one of three representatives from social services on the board when it started. Clatterbuck joined because she was sympathetic to those in the community who had no way of getting around to take care of themselves.

This included groups such as the elderly, the disabled and young children who have used public transit to get to school due to the inability of parents to drive them there, she said.

“I wanted to be able to help the community in different ways and make sure everybody had transportation,” Clatterbuck said. “Working with social services was one of the handicaps that they had, that they couldn’t get to doctor’s appointments, they couldn’t get to the grocery store, they couldn’t pick up their prescriptions at the pharmacy, they had no way of getting around and doing their business like all of us.”

She leaves the board with pride that it has been able to expand public transit with the trolley buses that go through the town of Culpeper. She is also proud of the ADA bus that offers transportation to the disabled for hospital visits as far away as Orange County and Charlottesville. Clatterbuck regrets not being able to get funding for a third Culpeper bus during her time on the board.

The Public Transportation Board is continuing to press the matter to convince the county of the necessity of the bus and are currently working on securing funding.

Clatterbuck takes with her some lessons learned over the past 20 years.

“When you get to the nitty-gritty, with any board or town council, Culpeper is always there to help Culpeper. It might take us a while to get there but eventually we get there where Culpeper helps Culpeper and we look out for our community,” she said.

Virginia Regional Transit transportation manager Michael Socha said Clatterbuck has been pretty amazing.

“She keeps us laser focused. Her heart has always been into the Culpeper community on the behalf of everybody. It doesn’t matter if they’re disabled, the youth or elderly. Her heart’s always been in the right place,” he said.

“She asks the right questions, the hard questions, sometimes it’s difficult but I’ve learned a lot and the community has benefited a lot from her investment and commitment.”

CTB Chairman Alan Anstine added, “Doris has always been around as far back as I can remember and I was here when the board first started. She’s been very focused on the needs of the people of Culpeper and their transportation needs.”

As Clatterbuck walks away from the board, she is far from finished in her desire to help the Culpeper community.

“I hope to help in different areas and to see the trolley really expand more. We really need another county bus, we really need another bus for the town because we are growing,” she said. “There is a need for more transportation and we’re going to have to dig down and fulfill the need just as we always do.”

Virginia Regional Transit has seen considerable increases in the past year in public transit ridership in Culpeper. There were 546 trolley riders in town in January 2022 compared to 763 riders this past January—a nearly 40 percent increase, according to data from the Public Transportation Board.

Ridership in the county also saw an increase. Combined numbers for the Culpeper Connector rose from 2,517 in January 2022 to 2,696 this past January, a more than 7 percent hike. Weekend trips on the county connector went from 227 in January 2022 to 269 in Jan. 2023

Ridership that saw a slight drop was in ADA rides—from 254 in January 2022 to 239 last January.