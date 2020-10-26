Culpeper's Coffeewood Correctional coronavirus outbreak more than doubles in week

As of Monday, Coffeewood had the second largest outbreak among state prisons.

Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County reported 71 active cases among offenders on site as of Oct. 26 and 835 total COVID-19 cases since the outbreak started; 19 inmates there have died from the virus, according to VADOC.

“We can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If offenders require an inpatient level of care, they are transported to a hospital. DOC medical staff members are in frequent communication with VDH when outbreaks occur,” Carter said.

In Fauquier, 27 deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported Monday, one more than a week ago.

Statewide, 3,581 people had died from COVID-19 as of Oct. 26n—220 more deaths than a week ago, and more than double the number from a week earlier, according to VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 174,275—an increase of 7,447 in the past 10 days.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner last week addressed the latest CDC guidance related to what constitutes exposure to COVID-19.Previously an exposure was considered someone who was within six-feet for at least 15 consecutive minutes, he said.