Culpeper's COVID death count jumps by 6; funeral home reports weekly cases

“So far, everyone has been respectful of our business and, more importantly, those who come to pay their last respects,” Found said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The morgue at the Culpeper funeral home will increase from eight-person to 25-person capacity as part of a state-required expansion necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and overall business growth, he said.

Found hopes to get final comments on the project addressed this week by the town Planning & Zoning Department, and start pulling permits next week.

“If I can’t get going soon, I’m going to need to get a trailer,” he said.

In non-pandemic times, the larger morgue will not get used most of the time, Found said.

“But I personally feel and see evidence that leads me to believe I will need that space for six more months,” he said. “It has steadily increased week by week, to the point where we have a COVID death at almost all times locally or regionally.”

Positive COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County as of Wednesday had increased by 33 since Monday and by more than 300 cases since Jan. 1, 2021.