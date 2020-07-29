In positive news relating to education and economy, the Culpeper Career & Technical Education School continues to rise from the red dirt around Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.
Work on the $17.3 million public project started last September and its anticipated substantial completion date is Jan. 2, 2021, said Stacey Timmons, operations director for Culpeper County Public Schools.
The main steel work in the 52,000-square-feet school is complete and all the concrete slabs have been poured. Mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and sprinkler overhead rough-ins are being installed, Timmons said Wednesday.
Crews are simultaneously working on interior framing of walls and masonry chase walls, he said. Roofing on the metal side of the future school is also progressing and the rear mechanical deck is almost complete, Timmons said.
He added that CCPS administration is still in the process of determining when students will be able to occupy the school.
Once open, the CTE facility will offer half-day training programs to Culpeper’s high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in the areas of carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts, cybersecurity, diesel equipment technology, drafting and CAD, EMT, HVAC and refrigeration, health care, industrial maintenance, masonry, plumbing, and automotive.
