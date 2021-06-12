 Skip to main content
Culpeper's east entrance to close at night for 2 weeks for bridge repairs
Culpeper's east entrance to close at night for 2 weeks for bridge repairs

The railroad bridge on State Route 3 Germanna Highway at the east entrance of the Town of Culpeper will be closed for two weeks from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge repair work.

The east entrance to the Town of Culpeper will be closed overnight for two weeks while maintenance work on the railroad bridge on State Route 3 Germanna Highway is conducted, the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department announced Friday.

A contractor has been scheduled by the department to apply an epoxy overlay on the two bridge decks that cross the Norfolk Southern Railroad, with construction commencing Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 25, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, as weather permits.

"A safety work zone will require a detour to be installed at the State Route 3 and U.S. Route 15 (Orange Road) intersection as well as the State Route 3 and McDevitt Drive intersection," the release stated.

According to the department, drivers should expect delays in the area and will be required to take alternate routes. "Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone," the release said.

Readers may call the Public Works Department for more information at 540/825-0285.

