Culpeper's East Street to close for roadwork starting Monday
The Hill Mansion on South East Street in Culpeper, built before the Civil War, is shown here in 2006. The house is located in a historic district on East Street, which will be undergoing pavement improvement operations starting Monday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Extensive roadwork will be closing East Street in Culpeper starting Monday, Nov. 9, Town of Culpeper Operations Manager Joshua Hayes announced on Friday.

From Orange Road to Davis Street, including the South East Historic District, East Street will be closed from Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 25, while work commences between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as weather permits.

Existing asphalt will be removed, followed by placing and compacting new pavement on both East Street and its adjoining side streets. Due to the nature of the project, Hayes said, residential access will be very limited.

A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes within the area, with temporary detours around the project zone. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. People are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone and adjust accordingly.

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to complete the work, Hayes said. Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department, 540/825-0285.

