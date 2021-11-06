Culpeper's election results are certified

Culpeper County Electoral Board Chair James Holmes (right) works with Registrar James Clements (center) and Vice Chair Tracy Neely as they certify the county’s election results Friday afternoon.

“Each precinct calls in the numbers on Tuesday night and that is what is reported in the unofficial results,” said Clements. “What the board is doing now is confirming the results are correct.”

They compare printouts from voting machines with the reported numbers, he said.

He added that usually there are a few minor changes that are mostly clerical during the process.

For example, one precinct reported there were 37 write-in votes, when there were actually only 33.

“It’s nothing that impacts the final numbers, but it’s good to check and get it completely accurate, as we make it official,” he said.

Clements said no complaints had been made as of Friday afternoon about the voting machines not working or the accuracy of the count, either on Tuesday or since.

“This process would fail without all our wonderful elections officers,” said Board Secretary Clive Richmond. There are about 85 elections officers county-wide. “We should all be grateful for them, they make this process work,” he said.ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986

