Culpeper's Germanna College board member praised as tenure ebbs

Culpeper County’s representative on the Germanna Community College board for the past decade has been recognized for his long service.
William E. Thomas, who chaired the board from 2017 to 2020, began his tenure in 2012 and will serve until June 30, 2021, when his term ends.
On Tuesday night, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors presented Thomas with a resolution of appreciation, noting that he led the search for the colllege’s current president, Dr. Janet Gullickson, the first woman to lead Germanna.
“Mr. Thomas’ genuine love and concern for Germanna students have resulted in him rarely missing a Germanna event over the past decade and providing financial and other support,” the supervisors’ resolution states.
His leadership increased course offerings and services at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in the town of Culpeper as well as its partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools and Culpeper County to build their Career and Technical Education Center on the local college campus, the resolution states. CTEC will open for classes this fall.
Thomas’s other work on the college board included expanding workforce development and establishing the Germanna Scholars Early College program.
During his tenure, the college increased enrollment even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most other colleges saw enrollment decline, the resolution states.
In addition, Thomas worked on the board to double the capacity of Germanna’s nursing program and receive state approval for a new, cutting-edge nursing and health technologies campus at Locust Grove in Orange County.
Retired from a career leading Culpeper County 4-H, Thomas is a Vietnam War veteran who worked on his family’s dairy farm as a young man. He came to Culpeper from his native Spotsylvania to work at the Farmers Co-op. He also taught agricultural science at Culpeper Middle School and was a Future Farmers of America adviser.
In remarks Tuesday night, Thomas said of his tenure on the Germanna board, “It’s amazing the things that have happened.”
“We got the best college president in the nation,” Thomas said of Gullickson, who came to lead Germanna when he was board chairman.
Early on, he let the new college president know that people’s perception was “Culpeper is neglected by Germanna,” he said. “Now, we can say it’s not.”
Thomas said Gullickson told him, “We need to have friends in Culpeper, so we can work on that.”
Culpeper County resident Frankie Gilmore will replace Thomas on the Germanna board, effective July 1.
Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
540/825-4315