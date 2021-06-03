Culpeper's Germanna College board member praised as tenure ebbs

Culpeper County’s representative on the Germanna Community College board for the past decade has been recognized for his long service.

William E. Thomas, who chaired the board from 2017 to 2020, began his tenure in 2012 and will serve until June 30, 2021, when his term ends.

On Tuesday night, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors presented Thomas with a resolution of appreciation, noting that he led the search for the colllege’s current president, Dr. Janet Gullickson, the first woman to lead Germanna.

“Mr. Thomas’ genuine love and concern for Germanna students have resulted in him rarely missing a Germanna event over the past decade and providing financial and other support,” the supervisors’ resolution states.

His leadership increased course offerings and services at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in the town of Culpeper as well as its partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools and Culpeper County to build their Career and Technical Education Center on the local college campus, the resolution states. CTEC will open for classes this fall.

Thomas’s other work on the college board included expanding workforce development and establishing the Germanna Scholars Early College program.