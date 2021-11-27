Culpeper's Kid Central manager is Out of School Time Champion of the Year

Rachel Palmer, the ever-adaptable and always caring program manager of Culpeper’s Kid Central childcare, is the 2021 Out of School Time Champion of the Year.
Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock submitted the nomination for Palmer through VPOST, the Virginia Partnership for Out-of-School-Time, a statewide public-private initiative aimed at academic, social, emotional and physical support to Virginia children when they are not in school.
“Rachel works so hard for the children of Kid Central,” Peacock said.
Palmer was selected winner from three finalists Nov. 12 at the annual conference.
“Rachel’s love for Kid Central and the children makes her a winner in our book!” a VPOST statement on Facebook announced.
Palmer has worked in childcare in Culpeper County for more than two decades, starting in 2000 at Head Start. At the onset of the pandemic 20 months ago, she showed quick resilience in helping to set up one of the state’s first childcare critical infrastructure programs that took care of the children of first responders and other frontline workers when other daycare centers closed.
“Rachel’s leadership during February 2020 to July 2020 helped us provide child care to essential personnel during the height of COVID,” Peacock said of the program run with agency partner Culpeper County Public Schools.
Palmer transitioned her team to provide a limited-capacity summer camp in 2020. This year, Rachel and her team at Kid Central spent a great deal of time researching and planning for the transition back into the classroom from August 2020 through June 2021 and again opened the summer 2021 Kid Central Camp. Childcare then transitioned back into the classroom (before and after school) for FY 2021-2022.
At each junction, Palmer and her team pivoted based on Health Department protocols, state licensing procedures, School Board protocols, etc. while responding to staffing issues and concerns, said Peacock.
“She kept everyone safe while still being able to keep the program operational for working parents. Rachel believes in providing high quality, affordable child care that is fun and educational for the children” she said.
Palmer loves her work and her role in helping local children and families with wrap around childcare, Peacock added.
“I’m so proud of her and the program,” she said.
Kid Central in 2020 was named Large Business of the Year by Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
A native of England, Palmer said at the time she prefers working with littles.
“I’ve always been drawn to working with kids and very drawn to working with at-risk populations. Some of that is because of my own childhood and wanting to kind of give back,” Palmer said. “I’ve always been more comfortable around children than adults.”
Culpeper Head Start Director Dorenda Pullen has worked with Palmer in various capacities for the past 12 years as her supervisor.
“I have seen Rachel work very hard to lead the Kid Central team by example of her work ethic. She is dedicated and as an after-school program professional she strives to squash the myths of Afterschool Programming,” Pullen said.
Her message of offering students opportunities to learn new things after school while keeping the bar high on professional development for staff aligns with the agency’s mission to promote families, students and staff to be the best they can be, Pullen said.
“Congratulations, Rachel and thank you for your positivity,” she said.
