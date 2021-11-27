Culpeper's Kid Central manager is Out of School Time Champion of the Year

Palmer transitioned her team to provide a limited-capacity summer camp in 2020. This year, Rachel and her team at Kid Central spent a great deal of time researching and planning for the transition back into the classroom from August 2020 through June 2021 and again opened the summer 2021 Kid Central Camp. Childcare then transitioned back into the classroom (before and after school) for FY 2021-2022.

At each junction, Palmer and her team pivoted based on Health Department protocols, state licensing procedures, School Board protocols, etc. while responding to staffing issues and concerns, said Peacock.

“She kept everyone safe while still being able to keep the program operational for working parents. Rachel believes in providing high quality, affordable child care that is fun and educational for the children” she said.

Palmer loves her work and her role in helping local children and families with wrap around childcare, Peacock added.

“I’m so proud of her and the program,” she said.

Kid Central in 2020 was named Large Business of the Year by Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

A native of England, Palmer said at the time she prefers working with littles.