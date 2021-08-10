Culpeper's Matthew Yates wins U.S. Army competition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson agreed the competition was both fair and tough.

“The toughest event for me was the obstacle course. Before that, we had to take a physical fitness assessment, then road march,” he said. “After that was the obstacle course, and I was smoked.”

When asked how he felt hearing his name announced as the winner, Wilson had mixed feelings.

“I was in disbelief and shock. We were all so close in the points, I was honestly surprised when I heard my name,” said Wilson. “We were all so close in points that we thought a few of us were going to be it, but I couldn’t believe it when I heard it.”

Wilson’s and Yates’ performance at the Fort Hood and FORSCOM Best Warrior Competitions continues their 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s hard work over the last year, the news release stated.

Last fall, Fort Hood launched Operation People First, an enduring campaign aimed at cultivating fit, disciplined, highly trained, cohesive teams led by engaged leaders. Both Wilson and Yates serve together in the same section of the same troop within 4th Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment.