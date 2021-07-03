Culpeper's national burial ground has a new custodian

“The commute to Culpeper is fantastic,” Hogan said, comparing it to the drive to Quantico, which frequently occurred in heavy Interstate-95 traffic. “It’s no problem getting out here, and a beautiful drive.”

Hogan said he’s happy to settle in at Culpeper, and expects to remain director for the foreseeable future.

After serving 10 years in the army—including time in Germany during Desert Storm—Hogan has worked in the National Cemetery Association for the past 16 years, beginning as caretaker at Great Lakes National Cemetery north of Detroit, from 2005 to 2015. After that he was foreman at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery until 2018, and served as assistant director at Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina for 11 months before assuming the same position at Quantico.

“It’s a pretty interesting job. Now they’ve got pretty good training for those interested in such a career,” Hogan said, adding he helps conduct that training during meetings in St. Louis.

“They shut it down during COVID but they’ll be getting it going again pretty soon now,” he said.

Hogan’s experience for many years as a cemetery caretaker gives him a unique insight into the job.