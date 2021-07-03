Culpeper's national burial ground has a new custodian

A new cemetery director, Jason Hogan, was installed at Culpeper National Cemetery following a year of pandemic upheaval that sent ripples of change across every industry.
Like other organizations, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shut down public gatherings for funerals during 2020, limiting burials to small groups of immediate family members. The traditional ceremonies honoring military veterans on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, among other occasions, were cancelled or occurred virtually.
In October Culpeper’s former cemetery director, Matthew Priest, was reassigned by the National Cemetery Association to the cemetery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Hogan was asked to serve as interim director while the search for a new director was conducted.
Hogan said in March he was notified he had been selected for the post permanently.
“I was very happy to get the job,” Hogan said. “Culpeper is absolutely fantastic—the community is so supportive of the cemetery.”
Hogan’s duties include overseeing the care of several other properties, including national cemeteries in Winchester, Staunton and Balls Bluff in Leesburg. He visits each property on a regular basis to verify they are being maintained according to his instructions.
Previously assistant director at Quantico National Cemetery, Hogan lives in Fredericksburg with his wife, who is a social worker with autistic children. He has two daughters, and two grandsons.
“The commute to Culpeper is fantastic,” Hogan said, comparing it to the drive to Quantico, which frequently occurred in heavy Interstate-95 traffic. “It’s no problem getting out here, and a beautiful drive.”
Hogan said he’s happy to settle in at Culpeper, and expects to remain director for the foreseeable future.
After serving 10 years in the army—including time in Germany during Desert Storm—Hogan has worked in the National Cemetery Association for the past 16 years, beginning as caretaker at Great Lakes National Cemetery north of Detroit, from 2005 to 2015. After that he was foreman at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery until 2018, and served as assistant director at Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina for 11 months before assuming the same position at Quantico.
“It’s a pretty interesting job. Now they’ve got pretty good training for those interested in such a career,” Hogan said, adding he helps conduct that training during meetings in St. Louis.
“They shut it down during COVID but they’ll be getting it going again pretty soon now,” he said.
Hogan’s experience for many years as a cemetery caretaker gives him a unique insight into the job.
“It really makes me appreciate the work of our staff,” he said. “They are the ones really doing it all and it isn’t fair that it’s the director who gets all the credit.”
Hogan is overseeing a number of upgrades and construction projects in the Culpeper cemetery, including renovation of the circa-1870s caretaker’s lodge and restoration of a 19th Century brick wall, among other things. (Look for an article coming soon in the Star-Exponent, outlining this ongoing work.)
“It’s very satisfying to see the results of these projects,” Hogan said. “It truly is a beautiful cemetery.”
Culpeper National Cemetery was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
With Culpeper located mid-way between the capital of the Confederacy and Washington, D.C., the strategic geographic features in the region resulted in periodic occupation by both Civil War Union and Confederate armies, as well as a number of skirmishes and devastating battles that took the lives of many soldiers, according to the cemetery’s website.
After the battles of Cedar Mountain, Rappahannock Station, Brandy Station, Chancellorsville and the Wilderness, among others, dead were buried where they fell or in make-shift graves around encampments or hospitals.
“A reburial program was initiated by the federal government and carried out by the office of the quartermaster general after the war,” the cemetery’s website states. “The objective was to locate the remains of all Union soldiers and reinter them in national cemeteries.”
For this purpose, Culpeper National Cemetery was established in 1867. Land for the original six-acre cemetery was purchased from Edward B. Hill of Culpeper for $1,400.
A Second Empire Victorian-style caretaker’s lodge designed by Quartermaster Gen. Montgomery C. Meigs was built on the property in 1872. Brick perimeter walls and a flagstaff were likely constructed in the 1870s as well, according to the website.
During the 1930s the cemetery was improved through several Depression-era federal make-work programs, including replacing an old tool house, repairs to the lodge and the realignment of more than 1,300 headstones, as well as the creation of a driveway and walkway. A new flagstaff replaced the old one and more outbuildings were constructed.
Closed for six years during the 1970s, the cemetery reopened in 1978 as part of the Veterans Administration’s newly established National Cemetery System. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Burton-Hammond Post 2524 donated an additional 10.5 acres to the cemetery in 1975, and another small tract was purchased and a brick administration building added to the property in 1978.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Culpeper National Cemetery encompasses 29.6 acres of land and has more than 14,000 interments.
