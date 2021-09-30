Culpeper's O'Halloran, Read to get Regional Leadership Awards

Local farmer Tom O’Halloran and Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read are among five being honored with Regional Leadership Awards.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will honor the area community leaders at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at its Annual Meeting at Lake of the Woods.

Warrenton Town Councilman Sean Polster will join Read in getting a Government Leadership award. O’Halloran, Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District Board member and owner of Glengary Farm in Culpeper County, and Linda Stouffer, President of VolTran and longtime community leader in Fauquier County, were selected for Citizen Leadership awards, according to a release from RRRC.

The Regional Commission will also honor the life and work of former Commission member, Town of Warrenton councilmember and House of Delegates member Jerry Wood, who passed away in January, with a posthumous Regional Leadership award.

Wood’s engagement and leadership on behalf of his beloved Warrenton, and the region as a whole, continue to serve as inspiration for Commission members, staff and partners on the importance of collaborative governance and stewardship of regional resources, the release stated.