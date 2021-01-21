Culpeper's oldest house getting new rafters, roof

Standing on Main Street since colonial times, the Burgandine House, likely the town’s oldest structure, will stand awhile longer with the ongoing replacement of its rafters and roof.

A five-person crew from Orange-based Salvageworks launched the reconstruction project Monday, starting with the removal of insect-damaged pole rafters installed around the 1870s. That’s when a second-story addition was added to the original cabin that dates to the 1740s. It was named for ancestors of early owners of the house.

Salvageworks president Craig Jacobs was on scene Wednesday as work continued on the back of the house. Yellow pine poles cut in Louisiana were installed to replace the old rafters earlier in the week, he said, along with new sheathing and insulation.

Alaskan yellow cedar ribbon shakes from British Columbia replicating the 1700s construction will comprise the new roof.

“Be as careful as you can, try to put back as much of that old fabric as you can, it’s really the least you can do,” he said of working on vintage buildings. “It’s going to be just like the original build … identical to the day the house was built.”

Trying to match materials for antique dwellings is a challenge, Jacobs added.