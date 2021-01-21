Culpeper's oldest house getting new rafters, roof

Standing on Main Street since colonial times, the Burgandine House, likely the town’s oldest structure, will stand awhile longer with the ongoing replacement of its rafters and roof.
A five-person crew from Orange-based Salvageworks launched the reconstruction project Monday, starting with the removal of insect-damaged pole rafters installed around the 1870s. That’s when a second-story addition was added to the original cabin that dates to the 1740s. It was named for ancestors of early owners of the house.
Salvageworks president Craig Jacobs was on scene Wednesday as work continued on the back of the house. Yellow pine poles cut in Louisiana were installed to replace the old rafters earlier in the week, he said, along with new sheathing and insulation.
Alaskan yellow cedar ribbon shakes from British Columbia replicating the 1700s construction will comprise the new roof.
“Be as careful as you can, try to put back as much of that old fabric as you can, it’s really the least you can do,” he said of working on vintage buildings. “It’s going to be just like the original build … identical to the day the house was built.”
Trying to match materials for antique dwellings is a challenge, Jacobs added.
“You want the repair to be sympathetic to the building—not so much that you’re fooling the public, but you also don’t want to walk in the loft of an 18th century building and see stamps from lumber down the street,” he said.
Salvagewrights, specializing in log and timber frame dwellings, has worked on various historic buildings around Virginia.
“We’re absolutely busy,” Jacobs said of current business. “A lot of museum work—building a kitchen at Montpelier and fences at Monticello, built a smokehouse at John Brown Farm in Harper’s Ferry.”
He follows building materials standards prescribed by Colonial Williamsburg, and said the Burgandine House may be the oldest structure he’s worked on.
Culpeper residents and local historians Susan Williams and David Reeves, since 2014, have been volunteer caretakers and lease holders of the house donated to the town in the 1960s.
The fact that the house still remains is a testament to their dedication to it, Jacobs said, along with the town of Culpeper.
“You’ve got really good stewards and that’s really important because there would have been lots of these around and this is the only remaining one so that says a lot,” he said. “The lines and the steep roof pitch, the gable end chimney, really a timeless design that is hard to improve upon.”
Delayed a year due to the pandemic, the project is costing the town $18,875, according to Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy. He said the insect damage led to the sagging roof. Left unchecked, Hoy said, the roof would have collapsed.
Williams said it felt great to see the old house getting some love. Closed since October, the structure, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is slated to reopen in February, hosting visitors for free tours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. In April, the little house will host a return of a Ulysses S. Grant re-enactor for a living history event.
“It’s been such a hard year for the re-enactors because so many haven’t been able to do it, all been cancelled,” said Williams, who dons period dress herself.
She and Reeves have carefully and lovingly furnished the colonial structure and are a wealth of knowledge about town history. Williams said the house was fumigated and cleared for insect infestation earlier this week. She is looking forward to resuming tours in the shored-up structure.
“I can sit in there and not worry if the roof’s going to end up on top of my head,” Williams said.
Comprising the construction crew are apprentice Elizabeth Baldwin, foreman Stephen Nash, Caleb Pellman, Barry Jacobs (Craig’s brother) and Martin Agee.
540/825-4315