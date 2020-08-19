Culpeper's Rose Hill preserve wins national honors

Salmon told the Star-Exponent he is delighted that state and federal officials honored Rose Hill’s significance by listing on the Virginia and national registers.

Dr. Covington “and his family are due the entire credit for preserving and rehabilitating the house and other buildings,” said Salmon, who formerly was the staff historian at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

He said preparing the register nomination was a fascinating project.

Neville found that Rose Hill’s woodwork suggests it is a rare example of the architectural transition from the Federal style that dominated much of the early 19th century to the Greek Revival style that became hugely popular in the decade before the Civil War, Salmon said.

Salmon was intrigued that Rose Hill was the headquarters of Union Maj. Gen. H. Judson Kilpatrick during the Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment of 1863-1864 in Culpeper County. Living in the house while its owners stayed in the cellar, Kilpatrick planned the ill-fated Dahlgren-Kilpatrick Raid on Richmond.

LEGENDARY

The controversial raid, about which debate still rages, is the stuff of several books.