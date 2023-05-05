They act in theater, work out at the gym daily, play golf, fish, make jam, cook Italian food and laugh with Steve Harvey. They are involved, initiated, organized, assisted, dedicated, dignified, positive, quick-witted and humble.

They are this year’s honorees for the 10th Annual 5 Over 50 awards of Aging Together, recognizing active adults from Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. This year’s winners are Perry Smiley of Culpeper, Scott Bennett of Madison, Darlene Kelly of Fauquier, Lee Frame of Orange and Barbara Adolfi of Rappahannock.

Aging Together is inviting people to attend one of four “watch parties” around the region honoring the awardees, happening at 4:30 p.m. on May 17.

Smiley is almost 90 years young, and credits volunteering with helping him age well, according to an Aging Together release. He has been a familiar face as a member of the Culpeper VFW Honor Guard, volunteering at Culpeper National Cemetery, two senior centers and his church.

He provides honors each year to deceased veterans and appears at special veterans-themed events. Also, at Culpeper Veterans of Foreign Wars, Smiley started a hospital equipment loan center. He served 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and makes 200 to 300 jars of fruit jelly each year with his wife, which they take to people in need, according to his nomination.

In the past decade, 50 active adults have been recognized as 5 Over 50. But it’s a very small fraction of those over 50 making a difference in the community, said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps.

“They are vibrant, hard-working change-makers, spirited and effective volunteers who play hard as well, challenging the gloom of ageism,” she said.

Almost 30 submissions were received for this year’s nominees.

“We are finding that more and more people in our region want to honor older adults, and because, as the enthusiasm grows, more names come to us that we would never have known if someone didn’t send in a nomination,” said Phipps.

This year’s five honorees have built up mountains of wisdom from fighting wars, teaching in schools, advocating for systems that improve mental health issues, and from years spent nursing people back to health and fighting for equality, she said.

“You just can’t get their accumulated experience without the years they’ve lived,” said Phipps. “It would be a loss to our communities not to share that. They truly make you proud of the region and the good hands it’s in.”

The yearly recognition is all about being intentional at disrupting ageism, she said. The event is purposely held in May, Older Americans Month since 1963.

Culpeper Media Network filmed each honoree separately for a recorded montage to be shown at the upcoming watch parties, along with live remarks and a food and wine reception. The parties will be livestreamed as well.

The watch parties will be held as follows at: Prince Michel Winery (Honoring Perry Smiley and Scott Bennett); The PATH Foundation Resource Center, hosted by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce (Honoring Darlene Kelly); The Clubhouse at Lake of the Woods (Honoring Lee Frame) and Quievremont Winery (Honoring Barbara Adolfi). Register at agingtogether.org.