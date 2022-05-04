Culpeper's splash pad remains a hit

Two-year-old Walker King (right) was a whirlwind of activity on Monday in the splash pad at Rockwater Park in Culpeper, her feet pumping as she scampered from one water attraction to the next in the late afternoon sunshine.

“She loves this,” Walker’s mother, Whitney Smoot-King, said. “We walked over here and of course we weren’t dressed for the water—but you know, who cares? She’s having a great time anyway.”

Greyson Price, age 5, (left, top)played in the water with a friend, and posed with his family (lower left) in the late afternoon sunshine.

“We heard it would be opening today,” said Amber Davidson-Price, sitting on a bench with Greyson’s round-faced younger sister, Aubrey. “We drove over from across town to try it out.”

Spring and summer operating hours for the splash pad at 421 Madison Road in Culpeper are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a town release last week.

The splash pad remains one of Culpeper’s most popular recreational amenities, and it’s free to visit. It first opened in 2019.