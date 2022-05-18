Culpeper's VFW post celebrates 90 years

Culpeper County’s Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter has been actively serving the community for nine decades.

As the VFW’s Burton-Hammond Post 2524 marked its 90th anniversary on May 2, President Keith Price and its longest-serving member, Navy veteran R.E. Deane, shared some history about the group.

An enduring legacy

“I knew all but one of the original charter members,” said Deane, 89 and a lifelong Culpeper resident. “Most of them were middle-aged business men in the community who had served in World War I. But I remember one Spanish-American War vet, Tilton Barrom.” That conflict was waged in 1898.

Deane, a decorated veteran, served two tours in Korea from 1952 to 1956. He was a Culpeper Town Council member for 14 years, in part as the town’s vice mayor. Deane also has been a member of Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 for 63 years, and a member of the local Lions Club since 1986. He was named a Culpeper County colonel in 2019.

“We don’t know of any other local organization that is 90 years old,” Deane said, save for the Masons. It’s hard to compete with that fraternal order; Culpeper’s Fairfax Lodge 43 of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons will celebrate its 228th anniversary this fall.

Price said the VFW post has about 180 members, and has recorded as many as 300 members in the past.

Investing in community

“We like to give back to our community,” Price said of the VFW’s members, who donate regularly through the post to local nonprofit organizations, give scholarships to local students and sponsor children’s sports teams.

Members have contributed toward projects such as Culpeper’s Wine Street Memorial Park and its “Homage” bronze statue, which honors local veterans of World War II and the Korean War, and the Charters of Freedom monument in Yowell Meadow Park with its reproductions of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Post 2524’s medical equipment exchange program—unique nationally in its large size, scope and longevity—offers wheelchairs, crutches or scooters, medical beds and more for anyone in the community to use free of charge.

Post members routinely provide the honor guard for veterans’ funerals, including playing taps and frequently, shooting a rifle volley. In 2021 alone, the post provided this service for 133 funerals, with 4,524 hours dedicated by members who logged 27,946 miles traveling to the ceremonies, Johnny T. Price, the post’s quartermaster and Honor Guard captain, wrote in a report to Deane. The honor guard also provided flag details—posting the U.S. flag and leading audiences in the Pledge of Allegiance—for 13 special events in 2021.

“And that was less than normal,” Deane pointed out. “It would have been more than that if not for COVID.”

Culpeper National Cemetery expansion

It was thanks in large part to the local VFW chapter that Culpeper National Cemetery was able to expand beyond its original grounds, enclosed by a brick wall during the Civil War era. The graveyard was full.

On Oct. 2, 1975, the Culpeper Star-Exponent reported, “After nine years of fruitless efforts by the local VFW post here to convince federal authorities to enlarge Culpeper National Cemetery, a free gift of 10-1/2 acres of land adjoining the cemetery has solved the problem.”

Joe H. Gardner, president of Bingham and Taylor Corp, gave the land to the VFW post as a memorial to his company’s veterans. The post gave it to the U.S. Veterans Administration.

“The present 6-1/2-acre cemetery is full with 3,796 graves, according to Edward H. Maxwell, cemetery superintendent,” the Star-Exponent said. “Maxwell said he does have room in the old cemetery for five cremation urns.”

Inspired by senior vets

Culpeper nurse practitioner Tanya Lyte joined Post 2524 in 2016. At 58, she is among the chapter’s younger members.

“I was working with a fellow nurse who had been thinking of going to a meeting, and I said I would go with him and attend,” Lyte said in a phone interview. “As soon as I met these fellow veterans of World War II and Korea and Vietnam, I just kept coming back. Their dedication and honor is inspirational.”

It’s all about service, she said.

“It’s multi-tiered, how they interact with and support the community, demonstrating what it means to form a more perfect union to serve. It changes the soul,” Lyte said. “And for those who go off to serve, when they come home, these veterans welcome them—they’re not alone, it’s a family.”

Why Burton-Hammond?

Over the decades, Deane has been queried about the post’s name. “Why is it called Burton-Hammond?” people asked.

Although he could not find firsthand accounts about the post’s naming, Deane said he thinks it’s likely the post was named for people who died at the time of World War I.

“Most of the people setting up this post would probably have been WWI veterans,” he said. “They would most likely name it for people they knew from Culpeper—their contemporaries.”

Searching through a database that identifies everyone who died in World War I, Deane found only one Burton and one Hammond from Culpeper.

The son of a Methodist minister, Pvt. John Marvin Burton of Culpeper died on Oct. 5, 1918, in France. His cause of death is listed as pneumonia, although it could have been the Spanish flu. Born in 1890, Burton graduated from Virginia’s Randolph-Macon College in 1910 and earned a doctorate in romance languages from Johns Hopkins University in 1915, Deane’s research found. He was on the faculty of Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., when he left to join the Army, along with most of its student body.

Kensy Johns Hammond Jr., son of an Episcopal minister at Culpeper’s historic St. Stephen’s Epsicopal Church, died on March 21, 1919, at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. Deane learned Hammond, a naval cadet, was killed in a hydroplane accident. Hammond had studied at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., and graduated from the University of Virginia in the Class of 1918.

“I cannot guarantee that I got the right people,” Deane said. “But it does seem likely.”

Nurturing patriotism

“All of us at the post consider it an honor to help keep alive the American values of service and patriotism that are embodied in the veterans who have served the nation in time of war,” Price said.

“Our VFW post has been giving back to the Culpeper community for nearly 100 years, and we hope to continue that tradition for many years to come,” he added.

Lyte had a message for local veterans who don’t know much about the post.

“Come,” she said. “Come see us, meet with us, know that you’re always welcome. Welcome home.”

To learn more, find Culpeper VFW Post 2524 on Facebook, call 540-825-1910 or email keithdprice@hotmail.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.