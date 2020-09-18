Current COVID-19 testing sites in the Rapaphannock-Rapidan Health District

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six months into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing remains ongoing. Need a test? See https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/ to search available testing sites in any area in Virginia.

In the Rappahanonck-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper, there are multiple places to obtain a test, according to April Achter, population health coordinator in the local office. Costs vary by location and insurance. If a patient is uninsured, they can call their local free clinic.

Below are locations the Health District is aware of that are testing. as of mid-September. All of these locations require patients to call ahead.

Culpeper

-Med Express (540-825-2202)

-Culpeper Free Clinic (540-829-5032)

-Culpeper UVA Medical Clinics

Fauquier

-Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. They can do PCR testing or rapid antigen testing with same day results (540-347-5200).

-Dominion Internal Medicine will test their own patients (540-878-5408)