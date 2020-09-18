Current COVID-19 testing sites in the Rapaphannock-Rapidan Health District

Six months into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing remains ongoing. Need a test? See https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/ to search available testing sites in any area in Virginia.
In the Rappahanonck-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper, there are multiple places to obtain a test, according to April Achter, population health coordinator in the local office. Costs vary by location and insurance. If a patient is uninsured, they can call their local free clinic.
Below are locations the Health District is aware of that are testing. as of mid-September. All of these locations require patients to call ahead.
Culpeper
-Med Express (540-825-2202)
-Culpeper Free Clinic (540-829-5032)
-Culpeper UVA Medical Clinics
Fauquier
-Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. They can do PCR testing or rapid antigen testing with same day results (540-347-5200).
-Dominion Internal Medicine will test their own patients (540-878-5408)
-Piedmont Pediatrics – will test their own patients
-Go Well Urgent Care (540-351-0662)
Fauquier Free Clinic (540-347-0394)
Madison
Madison Free Clinic (540-948-3667)
Orange
-Orange Family Physicians (540-672-3010); rapid testing available.
-Orange Free Clinic will arrange for testing for those in Orange without insurance (540-672-0793).
-Orange UVA Practice can order a test for their patients.
-Dr. Dena Jennings on Short St in Orange (330-348-6096).
Outside the District
-Some CVS pharmacies offer testing, but none in these five counties. There are several in Fredericksburg, Manassas, Northern Virginia, and one at the north end of Charlottesville which may work for Madison residents. Results may take up to a week and you must register in advance at: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
