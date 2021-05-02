Curry, presiding bishop of Episcopal Church, helps St. George's mark 300th anniversary

The Rev. Joe Hensley, the rector of the church, announced at Saturday’s ceremony that the St. George’s Landmark Building Fund has been established through the Community Foundation. He said the parish hopes that the fund “will one day endow the ongoing maintenance and care of this beloved icon of the city skyline. We have a goal of reaching $300,000 before the end of our 300th anniversary in November, and are planning an art show and gala at Belmont,” the Gari Melchers gallery and studio in Falmouth. The church has recently been added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

Hensley praised St. George’s legacy of faithful service to the community. He also referenced the displacement of indigenous peoples caused by the creation of the parish, as well as the church’s connections to slavery. “We acknowledge that sinful legacy, and the blood, sweat and tears of enslaved people in the place known as St. George’s Parish,” said Hensley. “We celebrate the resilience and contributions of these ancestors also, and remember and pay respect to their descendants. We commit to continue working with all our neighbors and relatives towards justice and healing, equity, liberation, and community on this land which God has made.”