The Charlottesville Clergy Collective will host a virtual interfaith service on Aug. 12
This service will be led by over 30 faith leaders representing over seven faith traditions and reflect on the events of August 11-12, 2017.
The service will be from 6:30 pm. to 7:10 p.m. on Youtube at youtu.be/vJUw9QpT6RI.
According to an email, the service will focus on the significance of Confederate statues and their removal, and how faith convictions motivate people to work toward a more just and equitable future.
Ricky Parker, a visual artist and Creative Director of Dream For Purpose, unveiled a billboard bearing the phrase “Black is Beautiful” in Charlottesville on Monday at 1521 High Street. The billboard will be up for a month.
The billboard coincides with the third anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Parker partnered with Quinton Harrell, co-founder of New Hill Development, to assist in getting local nonprofits and other partner organizations involved as sponsors, according to an email.
Parker launched an identical billboard in the Jackson Ward neighborhood of Richmond earlier this year.
