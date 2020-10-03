Cycling Century brings bike-riders to Culpeper

Hard-core bicyclists took to Culpeper County’s scenic, rural roads by the dozens Saturday in what’s become, for many, an annual ritual.

The Culpeper Cycling Century long-distance ride for people of all fitness levels returned for its 13th year. Last year’s event drew about 230 cyclists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cyclists love the freedom the Century provides participants to select a distance—30, 60 or 100 miles—that best suits their needs, which sets it apart from other events.

The century was hosted by the Culpeper County Department of Parks and Recreation. The event’s hub was Culpeper Baptist Church, as in years past. But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to make changes to protect participants and volunteers from the novel coronavirus.

While in line to check in, cyclists were asked to wear face masks and keep at least 6 feet away from others. Tickets were timed to reduce concentrations of registrants. Souvenir bags and door prizes were eliminated to limit contact between cyclists and volunteers. And most of the food at rest stops along the courses was prepackaged and self-serve.

Look for a complete report on the event in the Star-Exponent and on starexponent.com later this week.