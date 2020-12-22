Cyclones come out on top in first game since March

After nearly nine months of a break in school sports due to Covid-19, the Eastern View boys basketball team opened their season with a 65-53 home victory over the Caroline Cavaliers Tuesday afternoon.
Things looked a little different than normal as chairs were spaced out six feet apart for the players on the bench. With only two parents allowed in the stands per player, the crowd was slim. Even with all the changes, players and coaches were happy to get back into the swing of things.
“It’s difficult because we’ve been following the restrictions and guidelines so we haven’t been able to get full reps in at practice or have any scrimmages so we have been taking it a day at time,” Eastern View Head Coach Patrick Thornhill said. “I’m proud of these guys, how they played and competed.”
D’Aze Hunter scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter to help give the Cyclones a 13-12 advantage going into the second frame.
The Culpeper team showed some intensity on the defensive end in second period as they held the Cavaliers scoreless for the first four minutes, forcing the Caroline Head Coach Antoine Johnson to call a timeout.
“We played sloppy tonight,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of work to do and improvements to make. Overall you’re always disappointed with a loss, but we know there is a lot of room for improvement especially starting from scratch and playing our first basketball in December.”
Johnson was impressed with his leading scorer Shaun Harris.
Harris lead the Cavaliers with 20 points.
“He played really hard and was very aggressive,” Johnson said. “We just need to get that intensity from everyone.”
By the end of the third quarter the Cyclone lead had ballooned to 50-36.
Amaree Robinson and Bryan Maxie each nailed a three-pointer to help extend the Cyclone advantage.
Caroline tried to make a comeback as they cut the Cyclone the lead to 50-43 with a little over five minutes remaining, forcing Thornhill to call a timeout.
A couple layups by Hunter and Rickey Butler and another three-ball by Maxie helped to secure the Cyclones first win of the season.
“Defensively I felt like the energy level was there. We had a lot of plays on defense where we were able to jump out and get steals. We kind of stunk today offensively,” Thornhill said. “If you can play good defense though, you can win some games. Our guards did a good job handling the pressure as well. Overall I’m proud of our guys tonight.”
Hunter lead the way with 20 points. Maxie added 13, Butler had nine, Corey Long and Taharka Siaca-Bey chipped in with eight each and Robinson finished with seven.