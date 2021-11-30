D.C. man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for series of Stafford break-ins

A man who broke into seven businesses all over Stafford County in one night back in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve two and a half years in prison.

Eugene Blocker, 42, of Washington, D.C., was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of multiple counts of burglary, larceny and destruction of property. He was sentenced to a total of eight and a half years in prison, with six years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ryan Frank and defense attorney Tim Barbrow, other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, Blocker and an unindicted co-defendant went on a rampage on Aug. 30, 2019, that included break-ins and/or thefts at five Chinese restaurants, Marco’s Pizza and a southern Stafford laundromat.

Investigators checked cellphone tower traffic in the areas of the burglaries and discovered only two numbers in the vicinity of all of the break-ins. Police also found security footage of a white Corvette outside one of the businesses that was eventually tied to Blocker.

Blocker was eventually arrested in Washington on a federal probation violation. Frank said a phone seized from him was proven to be the same phone that was at the Stafford burglaries.