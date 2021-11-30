D.C. man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for series of Stafford break-ins

A man who broke into seven businesses all over Stafford County in one night back in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve two and a half years in prison.
Eugene Blocker, 42, of Washington, D.C., was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of multiple counts of burglary, larceny and destruction of property. He was sentenced to a total of eight and a half years in prison, with six years suspended.
As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ryan Frank and defense attorney Tim Barbrow, other charges were dropped.
According to the evidence, Blocker and an unindicted co-defendant went on a rampage on Aug. 30, 2019, that included break-ins and/or thefts at five Chinese restaurants, Marco’s Pizza and a southern Stafford laundromat.
Investigators checked cellphone tower traffic in the areas of the burglaries and discovered only two numbers in the vicinity of all of the break-ins. Police also found security footage of a white Corvette outside one of the businesses that was eventually tied to Blocker.
Blocker was eventually arrested in Washington on a federal probation violation. Frank said a phone seized from him was proven to be the same phone that was at the Stafford burglaries.
The phone that police suspect belonged to the man with Blocker was never recovered.
Blocker was also ordered to make restitution totaling more than $18,000. The amount owed to the affected businesses range from $200 at one of the restaurants to nearly $12,000 to Chatham Laundry & Car Wash.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404