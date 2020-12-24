DAN CARLTON: On Christmas, finding hope in our day-to-day lives

My favorite professor at Averett University was my history professor, Dr. Jack Hayes—an outstanding lecturer and just a good man.
He would often say about great historical moments—if you had asked the man (or woman) 'on the street': “Are you aware that the age of enlightenment just started?” they would have had no idea what you were talking about, because history in-the-making looks rather ordinary.
This past year feels historic in many ways (pandemic, politics and justice to name a few). Even so, most of us have felt caught up in ordinary days.
The first Christmas was history happening in the midst of ordinary days, too.
Simeon is one of the “ordinary” people in the Bible’s Christmas story. He was an old man who had experienced more than his share of ordinary days. In the second chapter of the gospel of Luke, we learn that the Spirit told Simeon he would live to see the Lord’s Christ. With that great promise in his soul, he lived each ordinary day doing what he was supposed to do.
One day at the Temple, he met a young couple, Mary and Joseph, who came to do the custom of the Law for their baby boy, Jesus. This old man and young couple met each other, and as Simeon took the child in his arms, he broke into song and prophecy. Smiling, he realized that what the Spirit had told him was true. Everything he had lived anticipating was fulfilled in this single moment! He handed the child back to his mother, who was silent with wonder. Simeon experienced the extraordinary in the midst of his ordinary days.
The great landscape painter Joseph Turner painted in vivid hues that were larger than life. One day a woman asked him, “Why is it that you paint in such extravagant colors? I’ve never seen anything like that in nature.” He turned to her and said, “But don’t you wish you did?”
We could ask Simeon, “How is it that you lived with such extravagant hope that every day you were so fully alive and, yet, you can die right now and that’s enough? Simeon, I don’t see the world that way.”
I think Simeon would reply, “but don’t you wish you did?!”
Let me encourage all of us to see the world differently today—to see Culpeper differently! May I challenge us all to live with extravagant hope in these days?
Here are a few examples from this past year that give me hope:
- Our first responders—what an amazing job they have done helping us.
- The resilience of our teachers, educators, students and parents to continue learning, encouraging, challenging and creating a different future than the one they expected.
- The steadiness of non-profits, service organizations and faith communities to bring our community together to meet needs.
- While I know this is not popular from so many perspectives, can we be grateful for our local, state and federal governments? They have challenging decisions to make and no easy answers.
In the first Christmas story there would have been a lot of criticism of that government, too ("Really? We have to travel to our hometown to be counted for a census, seriously?"); but. . . that government mandate helped make the birth of Jesus known to the world through a stable Roman government and an excellent transportation network.
Our friend Simeon looked at a world with many challenges and saw great hope through Jesus Christ. Let me challenge each of us to do that today.
Merry Christmas!
Today's guest columnist, the Rev. Dan Carlton, is pastor at Culpeper Baptist Church.