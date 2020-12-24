DAN CARLTON: On Christmas, finding hope in our day-to-day lives

My favorite professor at Averett University was my history professor, Dr. Jack Hayes—an outstanding lecturer and just a good man.

He would often say about great historical moments—if you had asked the man (or woman) 'on the street': “Are you aware that the age of enlightenment just started?” they would have had no idea what you were talking about, because history in-the-making looks rather ordinary.

This past year feels historic in many ways (pandemic, politics and justice to name a few). Even so, most of us have felt caught up in ordinary days.

The first Christmas was history happening in the midst of ordinary days, too.

Simeon is one of the “ordinary” people in the Bible’s Christmas story. He was an old man who had experienced more than his share of ordinary days. In the second chapter of the gospel of Luke, we learn that the Spirit told Simeon he would live to see the Lord’s Christ. With that great promise in his soul, he lived each ordinary day doing what he was supposed to do.