Daniel still beating drum to rename Culpeper's Lake Pelham

Local businessman Joe Daniel is continuing his months-long fight to remove a Confederate name from the town of Culpeper’s reservoir.
The Culpeper Town Council has shown little political will to rename the lake.
And there hasn’t been much public outcry about Lake Pelham, named in the 1960s for Alabama artillery officer John Pelham. The West Point dropout’s main link with Culpeper is that he died in the town on St. Patrick’s Day 1863 after being wounded by a Yankee shell while leading artillerists in the Battle of Kelly’s Ford near Remington.
“Pelham does not reflect the values or the character of the people of the town of Culpeper in any way, shape or form,” Daniel, a prominent Democrat and Germanna Community College benefactor, told the Town Council at its Dec. 8 meeting.
“If his name were proposed today, it would be treated exactly like Lee Harvey Oswald who killed John Kennedy and James Earl Ray who killed Martin Luther King,” he added. “His name would be rejected without consideration because the town would not be proud to honor such a man and would not want to be associated with such a despicable character in any way.”
In September, the city of Anniston, Ala., quietly removed a 115-year-old obelisk honoring Pelham from a street median and transferred it to a park devoted to a Confederate memorial and museum. The City Council’s decision drew little public opposition.
Anniston is about nine miles from Alexandria, Ala., Pelham’s birthplace. The city, which has a majority Black population, paid a $25,000 fine to remove the marble monument since its removal violated state law, according to news reports.
Anniston’s council took a stand against oft-divisive Confederate symbols, passing a resolution stating that the monument was “inextricably intertwined with the South’s historical support for slavery and racial segregation” and was being taken down to “create an inclusive environment in … public spaces.”
Members of Culpeper’s council have discussed the Lake Pelham issue in committee in recent months. But when Councilwoman Jamie Clancey proposed a couple of months ago to put the issue on the council’s agenda, her motion failed for lack of a second and didn’t come to a vote.
Contacted last week, Clancey said she still supports changing the lake’s name and including the community in that process. She acknowledged it would take a majority vote of the nine-member council to put the issue to the test.
“I think it would be awesome to engage the schools and have students and community members research and pick names, share at council why they chose the name and then have the community vote on the name, or a committee,” she said. “That part can be flushed out later, if we get that far.”
Several council members, principally Jon Russell and Keith Price, have argued to leave the lake’s name alone. They’ve said renaming the lake could force similar changes to street names near the lake and inconvenience residents. Most Culpeper residents don’t even know who John Pelham was, council members have said.
The idea’s opponents on council have said changing the lake’s name could be costly and cumbersome, requiring various approvals to alter a 1960s project that involved the local, state and federal governments.
Daniel, addressing the council this month, repeated his offer to cover the cost of the name change, up to $50,000.
He has made the same offer to Culpeper County if it removes the Confederate monument beside the courthouse, but hasn’t found any takers.
“Several folks have remarked that the name means nothing because the people of the community do not know who he is and what he represents,” Daniel told the Town Council. “That is perfectly irrelevant! All of you know who he is and what he represents! Failing to change the name suggests that you approve of this disgusting man and what he stood for!” the businessman said, calling Pelham a slaver and a traitor.
Councilman Jon Russell, a 2021 candidate for mayor, said in a message Wednesday that changing Lake Pelham’s name “is just a case of a handful of people looking for something to change because of the national craze of changing historical names.”
Russell said there’s no proof the lake was named for the Confederate officer.
According to research done by the town clerk’s office at Daniel’s request after he filed a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, the name first appears in town documents in the late 1960s on a property deed for the lake.
The lake may have been named by someone other than the council when the multi-agency dam and lake project was completed, Town Manager Chris Hively emailed Daniel, who reimbursed the town for staff time spent responding to his FOI request.
But at the time, Pelham’s name was not new to Culpeper and its residents.
In 1958, the United Daughters of the Confederacy placed a bronze plaque on Main Street to mark the site of the house where Pelham, taken there after being wounded at Kelly’s Ford, died on March 17, 1863. One door down from the county Voter Registrar’s Office, the plaque is still prominent today.
In 1927, an Alabama chapter of the UDC installed an obelisk to Pelham along U.S. 29 not farm from where he was mortally wounded. A smaller version of the one recently relocated in Alabama, the Culpeper County monument was moved in 2013 to the Civil War-era Graffiti House in Brandy Station.
Still, Russell said Daniel needs hard evidence of the origin of the lake’s name “to make a case to upend the names of people’s businesses, street names and their lake.”
The day after the council meeting, Russell emailed Daniel: “I don’t make decisions based on a hunch and I don’t make decisions based on someone waving money in my face. Your misguided suggestion that council is racist for not agreeing with you is petty and patently false.”
On Dec. 9, Daniel replied to Russell, other Town Council members, the county Board of Supervisors and county School Board.
“To suggest that the name was picked at random is disingenuous, considering all the Civil War history in our town,” he wrote. “And, the Jim Crow history resulted in Culpeper being one of the last school systems in the state to fully integrate in 1968 when the name was associated with the lake.”
Some Culpeper-area residents have publicly supported the name change.
Citing how Lake Pelham was named for an Alabama soldier “with no real attachment to Culpeper,” the directors of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association objected to such decisions being made “without much thought or inclusive citizen input.”
“In supporting this action, Culpeper dishonors its native people and denies the opportunity for others to honor a more worthy person or place,” the directors wrote the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
The group noted that, years ago, local leaders didn’t question removing African-American scientist George Washington Carver’s name from their school building in Rapidan, and replacing it with “Piedmont Vocational School.” Carver alumni have since asked for the school’s original name to be put back in place on the building’s facade along U.S. 15.
Known as “the boy artillerist” and the subject of at least three books, Pelham died at age 24.
Chronicling his death, The London Times said: “For his age no soldier on either side in this war has won such fame as has young Pelham.”
The officer was mourned by thousands as he lay in state in Richmond, before being taken home to Alabama to be buried in his hometown.
The Alabaman was due to graduate from West Point with the Class of 1861 when Confederates fired on Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, and Pelham resigned to join the rebel army. Among his classmates was George Armstrong Custer, who also saw action in Culpeper County, fighting for the Union.
Pelham was involved in every major engagement of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry from the First Battle of Manassas to the Battle of Kelly’s Ford, more than 60 encounters. He especially distinguished himself as Stuart’s artillery chief in the Battle of Antietam and the Battle of Fredericksburg.
At Sharpsburg, Md., Pelham’s cannon on Nicodemus Hill harassed the flanks of oncoming Union infantry. Lt. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson said of him in that battle, “It is really extraordinary to find such nerve and genius in a mere boy. With a Pelham on each flank, I believe I could whip the world.”
At Fredericksburg, Pelham led gunners who pinned down part of the Union army for more than an hour, delaying its attack on Jackson’s defenses behind a railroad embankment. He withdrew only when his ammunition ran low and he was thrice ordered to pull back by Stuart.
Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who witnessed the action from afar, commented, “It is glorious to see such courage in one so young.” The army commander called him “the gallant Pelham” in his after-action report following the battle—the only non-general officer Lee mentioned by name.
Author Tom Carhart, in his 2010 book, “Sacred Ties, From West Point Brothers to Battlefield Rivals,” described the scene of Pelham’s final fight in Culpeper County:
“When Pelham arrived on the scene of the battle, his artillery had not yet come up, though he had sent for it. The most commonly told story of what followed has the 3rd Virginia forming up for attack, and Pelham staying by them or riding with them, standing up in his stirrups, waving his hat or his sword and cheering them on: “Forward! Forward!” But soon after those words left his lips, a Yankee shell exploded above and behind him, and a piece of shrapnel, later said to be the size of the end of one’s finger, pierced the back of his head at the hairline. The charge by the 3rd went on as Pelham fell from his horse.”
