DARK WEB MURDER FOR HIRE
On the afternoon of Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following service at Macedonia Baptist Church…
'This could be our last very large surge.' But COVID isn't going away in Virginia. Here's what that will look like.
Cases have cut in half, and the last major surge might be behind us. But COVID won't disappear any time soon.
Keith Brown denies comments targeting Jamie Clancey, board president of Services to Abused Families.
Leroy Chandler, 67, indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding in alleged crime that occurred during a cookout in September 2020.
A family visit to Jamestown shows how Americans need to spend more time exploring history.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Two-year councilman steps down following vulgar post tied to him about fellow councilwoman.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
Youngkin calls for police in all Virginia schools, tapping into heated school issues to close his campaign
As many Virginia localities examine the role of police in schools, Republican Glenn Youngkin is calling on every school in the state to have a law enforcement officer on its campus, or face losing state education funding.
Culpeper County Sheriff's office lieutenant, sheriff file demurrers in separate $5.3 million wrongful death civil suit filed this past summer in death of Helen Quarles.