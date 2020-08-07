The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 97,882—an increase of 2,015 from the 95,867 reported Thursday.
By Saturday, statewide cases had risen by another 1,307 cases to 99,189 testing positive for the infectious respiratory illness. A local uptick was also reported.
The spike was due to a two-day backlog of information that should have been reported Wednesday and Thursday, combined with Friday’s normal count, the Health Department said. It caught the issue late Thursday, the result of a “system performance configuration,” according to a statement.
There were 2,322 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as of Saturday, an increase of 23 from the 2,299 reported Thursday. More than 1.2 million people have been tested statewide.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported 56 new cases Friday and Saturday for a total of 1,951 people testing positive for COVID-19. The cases are 996 in Culpeper (increase of 19), 614 cases in Fauquier (increase of 22), 68 cases in Madison (increase of 4), 231 cases in Orange (increase of 11) and 42 cases in Rappahannock (an increase of 1).
Another death among Fauquier residents was reported this week, bringing that county’s total to 9 deaths from the novel coronavirus. A dozen have died in Culpeper from the infectious respiratory illness, one person in Madison, 3 in Orange and 2 in Rappahannock, according to VDH.
More than 23,000 people in the Culpeper-area health district have been tested for COVID-19.
VDH reports 11 cumulative outbreaks in the RRHD: 4 in nursing homes, 5 in a congregate (workplace) setting, and 1 each in health care and educational settings. Several area restaurants in recent weeks and months have closed for periods of time after reported cases among employees and to sanitize.
RRHD Director Wade Kartchner reported a “bit of an uptick of new cases in the district” Friday afternoon, saying the bulk are from Fauquier and Culpeper counties.
“I hope that this is just a blip in the data and not a rising trend. As you all can see, the 7-day average of the number of daily deaths in Virginia continues to toggle between 5 and 10 in spite of an increase in cases over the past month or so. Each death is certainly a tragedy, but compared to the numbers a few months ago, this is a definite improvement,” he said.
Possible reasons for the decrease in deaths, Kartchner said, could be improved care including use of dexamethasone and Remdesivir, different populations with less risk factors becoming infected (think younger people being infected), protecting the most vulnerable better (consider the restrictions around nursing homes) and a less virulent strain has evolved.
“Let us continue with the reminders: Wash your hands, Watch your distance, and Wear a mask,” Kartchner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.