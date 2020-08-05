Five sets of mini public plazas destined for East Davis Street parking spots arrived Wednesday morning in downtown Culpeper.
The so-called “parklets” will provide increased outdoor seating for dining and lounging in an increasingly distanced society.
Culpeper Town Council in May approved spending up to $94,500 for the mobile parks to help downtown businesses amid ongoing restrictions limiting interior occupancy and requiring distance among patrons to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.
The parklets will remain on the street into the Christmas shopping season in front of Raven’s Nest, Frenchman’s Corner, Pinto Thai, Seriously Sweet and Poppy & Chalk, according to Paige Read, Culpeper Director of Tourism & Economic Development. An agreement with the town gives operational control of each parklet to the business owner, as the goal is to leverage the parklets for economic activity, she said. They will remain in place through early December, weather permitting.
Raven’s Nest owner Brittany Mabrey said her business is excited to utilize the parklet as an extension of its existing outdoorseating footprint.
“More outdoor options will make COVID restrictions easier to comply with and hopefully encourage more patrons to come in with our additional space,” she said.
Edward Hanlin from The Frenchman’s Corner was pleased to be able to extend their seating capacity to offer al fresco seating for patrons enjoying pastries and gelato for the rest of the season.
‘It will be additional space in which our patrons can relax and enjoy some of the Old World products that we offer inside the store, while also enjoying the sights of historic downtown Culpeper,” he said.
Paul Satayaphanitkul, owner of Pinto Thai, said the same.
“We are excited to offer our customers an expanded outdoor dining experience and grateful for the Town’s efforts to sustain our vibrant downtown during these challenging times,” he said.
Amy Hicks with Seriously Sweet was so thankful the parklets have arrived.
“In these uncertain times, we are beyond excited to be able to offer outdoor seating,” she said. “We hope this will encourage people with children to feel comfortable coming out again. I personally am looking forward to safely visiting with all our sweet little peeps very soon.”
