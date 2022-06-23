Dawes going down under to coach Melbourne football team

A man of dual talents, local reggae musician Adwela Dawes will don his football coaching hat again this fall on an entirely different continent.

The Culpeper native and former Blue Devil has been named new head coach of the Warriors Gridiron Club in Melbourne, Australia. The season starts in September.

Dawes last year successfully coached a semi-pro team in Salt Lake City to an 8-1 record.

In recent months, he’s been on the road as lead singer for Adwela & The Uprising. Now, he’s preparing for a new horizon.

“Welcome to the Warriors Family, Adwela Dawes!” posted Warriors Gridiron Club.

“Coach Dawes brings a wealth of football experience to the Warriors and we can’t wait to see him in action. Not only is Coach Dawes a first-class coach, he has also helped an impressive number of players obtain Pro Contracts and has a prestigious playing career to boot.”

According to the Warriors, Dawes has coached more than two dozen players who went on to play pro football in America. He has an International Bowl victory over Team Canada under his belt and was head coach for Virginia Knights and Mutiny, West Virginia Badgers and York Capitols. Among other football career highlights, Dawes worked as an assistant head coach for Spotsylvania High School and was a 1999 AAA Division 5 State Champion Player.

“The future of football at the Warriors looks brighter than ever,” posted the Australian team of recruiting Dawes to the one-year contract.

Dawes said he’s had his resume in circulation since his last gig in Utah ended and is relieved to know his next move.

“I’m also very grateful that the other side of me is being embraced and respected,” he said.

Getting another opportunity like this has been difficult, he added, because of his music. He released a pair of original songs in 2020 in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd, that some construed as controversial.

“I honestly speak nothing about it in the recruiting and interview process with potential teams,” Dawes said of his other career.

However, the Australian team not only knew about his reggae band, but was excited and forthcoming about some opportunities for his music as well, he said.

It meant a lot.

“Small things like that have shown me more respect than anything I’ve done over here as far as football goes,” he said. “But I’ve remained professional throughout this process while still managing to bring quality music and tour, so while it’s been stressful I’m grateful there’s a plan in place now.”

The Melbourne team has a storied history and has won several championships, he said.

“From what I see on the roster there is plenty of size and talent to play my brand of football,” Dawes said.

What is his brand?

“I like to play murder ball at times, to dictate the pace and be the most physical team week in and week out,” Coach Dawes said.

“It’s harder for your opponent to think as far as x’s and o’s go when you have to worry about the physical aspect of the game… It’s easier to be wide open with your playbook and risk taking charge when your opponent is off-kilter.

“Alabama has played that brand of ball in recent years and it served me well with the Senate last season and really everywhere I’ve been as head coach,” Dawes said.

He’s not nervous about the major move down under, but is excited for the opportunity and change of scenery. Touring so much over the years with the band has made Dawes very comfortable traveling.

“Home is really where you’re celebrated these days as far as how I live,” he said.

Asked to pick his No.1 passion—football or reggae—Dawes said he tends to love one when the other isn’t so good.

“If I can’t get a simple high school head coaching job I’ll go on tour instead,” he said. “If I’m not getting the support or whatever else, I want out of the music industry. I’ll just go watch film or expand my playbook. It’s tough to balance at times, but I’m thankful to be comparably successful at both.”

