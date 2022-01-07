DAY 5 OUTAGE UPDATE: Around 800 in Culpeper without power Friday

Working round-the-clock in treacherous conditions to repair historic damage to the grid, electric lineman continued to restore power to homes in the Culpeper area for the fifth day since Winter Storm Frida.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, 821 Culpeper County REC customers remained without power, the numbers dropped by a couple hundred during the day. Dominion Virginia Power completed its restoration efforts in Culpeper as of Friday morning, reporting one outage in the county.

Efforts will continue through the weekend as the region woke up to a lighter snowfall than the foot of heavy stuff Winter Storm Frida somewhat unexpectedly left on Monday.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported around noon on Friday crews, contractors and mutual-aid workers had restored service to roughly 75 percent customers who lost power in Frida. Crews discovered more than 215 broken poles, and continued to find at damage sites. REC is using helicopters to document damage sites so crews can more quickly make the repairs needed to restore service.

On average, it takes a crew up to six hours to replace a pole in ideal weather conditions—in winter weather conditions, it can take longer, the release stated.