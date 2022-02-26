Day-use passes now required to hike Old Rag

Hikers who love climbing Old Rag in Shenandoah National Park can enjoy it this spring with a more limited number of other hikers, as a pilot program to reduce impacts to nature and improve visitor experience goes into effect starting March 1, park officials announced Saturday.

As of that date, visitors to the Old Rag area of the park must have a day-use ticket in addition to their entrance pass.

“The number of people climbing Old Rag Mountain continues to grow and congestion on the mountain is impacting resources and visitors,” said park Superintendent Patrick Kenney in a statement. “This pilot project will allow us an opportunity to test a strategy for managing this area to ensure Old Rag is preserved and everyone has a high-quality trip.”

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to Nov. 30; 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance, park officials said.

Hikers must purchase their tickets before arriving via recreation.gov. Due to the lack of internet access in the area, tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station.

“There is very little cell phone coverage in the area so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of traveling to Old Rag,” a park service release stated. “Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.00.”

According to the release, the pilot program will conclude November 30, 2022. At that time park managers will evaluate the program and choose a course for the future intended to alleviate crowds and protect natural resources.

For more information about the pilot program, specifics about where tickets are required and details on obtaining tickets, visit nps.gov.