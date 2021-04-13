Deadline April 23 to submit proposals for Downtown Walls Mural Program

Calling all artists! The deadline is just a little more than a week away to submit proposals for the latest installment of the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program.
Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Windmore Foundation for the Arts have partnered with downtown business and property owner Brian Lam for the mural project on the side of his building at 254 E. Davis St.
Interested artists have until 4 p.m. on April 23 to submit an application for the project, including a detailed, full-color sketch of mural proposals.
CRI released more details about the program on Monday, including that it will provide compensation of up to $3,500 for the artist or artist team to create the mural.
The compensation will cover costs for mural design, layout and installation including up to $1,100 for scaffolding, which the muralist will be responsible for obtaining.
The mural location, next to the back of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, faces the historic Culpeper Depot and was selected for its high visibility and proximity to downtown attractions. The wall is part of Lam’s business, Skin+Touch Therpay Spa.
The mural surface is a painted stucco wall approximately 28-by-20 feet.
All Virginia artists are invited to apply, however, preference will be given to artists living, working and or studying in the Piedmont area. Experience with public art and a large mural is preferred, but not required.
Finalist selection is slated for May 11 with installation dedication planned for September.
“This project will enhance downtown’s inviting atmosphere for new and existing businesses while enticing locals and visitors to make downtown a destination point,” according to a CRI release.
Property owner Brian Lam said in a statement that he has always admired downtown Culpeper and is very happy to part of the community.
“As a design and art enthusiast, murals can activate, inspire and gather. The mural is positioned to welcome our visitors from the Amtrak station and visitor center, as well shoppers parking downtown and the farmers market.
“I am looking forward to contributing to the public landscape and beautification of downtown,” he said.
See culpeperdowntown.com/Culpeper-Walls-Mural-Program.html for the request for proposals application.
For information, contact 540/825-4416 or cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.