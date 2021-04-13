Deadline April 23 to submit proposals for Downtown Walls Mural Program

Calling all artists! The deadline is just a little more than a week away to submit proposals for the latest installment of the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Windmore Foundation for the Arts have partnered with downtown business and property owner Brian Lam for the mural project on the side of his building at 254 E. Davis St.

Interested artists have until 4 p.m. on April 23 to submit an application for the project, including a detailed, full-color sketch of mural proposals.

CRI released more details about the program on Monday, including that it will provide compensation of up to $3,500 for the artist or artist team to create the mural.

The compensation will cover costs for mural design, layout and installation including up to $1,100 for scaffolding, which the muralist will be responsible for obtaining.

The mural location, next to the back of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, faces the historic Culpeper Depot and was selected for its high visibility and proximity to downtown attractions. The wall is part of Lam’s business, Skin+Touch Therpay Spa.

The mural surface is a painted stucco wall approximately 28-by-20 feet.

