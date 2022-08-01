 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline Aug. 3 to comment on VA Dept. of Education 'model policy' on sexual content

Crowd

Orange students holds signs protesting resolutions considered at a school board meeting in May.

 File / ORANGE COUNTY REVIEW

Public comment is being accepted until Aug. 3 on the Virginia Dept. of Education “model policy” on sexual content, according to a release from Orange County Democrats.

“Registering opposition, even if your comment is only a single word, will count,” the release stated.

The model policy is pretty vague, but it gives local school boards wide latitude to articulate their own principles and values, the local committee stated.

The Orange County School Board has drafted its own resolution on which a vote was postponed in May.

Drafted by a new school board member, the controversial measure opposed by many in the community would require Orange County Public Schools to notify parents of their child’s sexual orientation.

The draft resolution would also prohibit all students from being subjected to curriculum, materials, and discussions relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other sexually explicit subject without explicit consent from their parent(s).”

The Orange County School Board recently passed a separate, controversial resolution banning so-called Critical Race Theory and “inherently divisive concepts” from being taught in the schools.

VDOE has not yet released guidance related to this resolution, Orange County Democrats stated in its recently release, calling the local measure “repugnant.”

The School Board met Monday night, and Orange Democrats encouraged everyone to come out and speak their opinions on the sexually explicit content pending resolution

Make public comments online on the VDOE “Model Policies Concerning Instructional Materials with Sexually Explicit Content” on the Virginia Regulatory Townhall website.

