The clock is ticking for Culpeper County’s first industrial-scale solar power plant, to be built on some 1,000 acres of farmland off Blackjack Road in Stevensburg.
But at its recent, four-hour meeting, the Culpeper County Planning Commission seemed in no rush to finish reviewing the contested project that some neighbors feel will compromise a historic and agricultural landscape they are fighting to preserve. Many final approvals for the giant project remain pending.
On Wednesday night, the commission granted the developer’s request for a month-long extension on the Greenwood Solar project before the panel votes on the site plan. Commissioners are expected to hold another public hearing before voting, possibly at their Sept. 9 meeting.
NextEra Energy Resources, based in Juno Beach, Fla., hopes that timeline is met because the county Board of Supervisors’ conditional-use permit to build the project—issued nearly two years ago—expires on Oct. 3. Building the plant will take three years, putting 350,000 solar panels on agricultural land.
In-depth review
Sitting at individual tables spread out on a darkened stage in Eastern View High School’s auditorium, commissioners flipped through binders of materials submitted for the project, going point by point and asking numerous questions of NextEra’s representatives. They asked about blasting, use of herbicides and pesticides and impacts on nearby waterways, soil quality testing prior to, during and after the project, viewshed impacts, bond surety for cleaning up the project when it ends, and FEMA floodplain maps.
Culpeper Planning Director Sam McLearen said the conditional-use permit contains many conditions imposed by the Board of Supervisors and that those would be “the guiding force” for Greenwood’s site plan.
Since the commission met last month, Greenwood responded to many comments as part of a stormwater-plan review by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District. The construction management plan with VDOT was updated to limit traffic on Batna Road.
County staff is reviewing a second, revised site plan it received July 31, McLearen said. They have not reached conclusions about it. A recommendation will be ready in September, McLearen said.
Planning Commissioner Laura Rogers remarked that it was “a ton of material” to review in a limited timeframe.
Chairman Sanford Reaves said the commission will have to vote on the site plan and “that’s exactly what would happen.”
Before starting the public hearing, Reaves turned his attention to the applicant, which was represented by at least seven people, telling NextEra he hopes they consider it “a privilege to do what has never before been done in this county.”
“I hope you don’t take that lightly,” he said. “... You want to come into this county and install the first solar system … I encourage you to get all your ducks in a row.”
Developer responds
Land-use attorney Thomas Kleine, with the Virginia Beach office of Troutman Sanders, did most of the talking for the solar company along with NextEra Energy project director Winston Kutte.
Kleine said many changes were made to NextEra’s site plan, as requested by commissioners at last month’s meeting. He counted 130 requests as part of the panel’s review. That was in addition to 35 conditions to meet as part of the county’s permit, Kleine said.
The lawyer addressed assertions by public speakers and others that preparing the land would require extensive blasting of rock to place solar panels.
Blasting was mentioned “as a speculative comment” in an early geotechnical report, but it would be needed only if NextEra does mass grading, Kleine said
“We’re not doing mass grading,” he said. “Blasting is a last approach.”
Kleine said a drilling technique would be used if rock is encountered.
Kutte said mass blasting of rock has not been a consideration for the solar industry. When encountering rock on its properties, NextEra would use drilling or find other means to drive piles six to eight feet down, he said.
Kutte later described a “micro-blasting” process that could be used to create a stormwater retention pond, for example.
“Underwhelming,” he said of the disturbance caused by such a process.
Kleine said neighbors’ concerns would be addressed in the permit process through buffers and plantings. The site’s construction entrances have been changed in direct response to neighbors’ requests, he said.
Construction would occur from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Kutte said. Tractor-trailers accessing the site would use Blackjack Road via a new gravel access road on the DaSilva property. Kutte said construction traffic would last one to two months, with 2,200 truck trips.
Contacted by the Star-Exponent on Friday, Kutte said his team appreciated the commission’s time and consideration.
Greenwood Solar is being developed within the county’s parameters and conditions, he said.
“We look forward to the approval of the final site plan so we can break ground on the project,” Kutte said. “NextEra Energy Resources takes pride in being a part of the Culpeper community and plans to be a strong community partner for many years.”
Citizen pushback
Citizens for Responsible Solar and the Friends of Cedar Mountain are asking county officials to delay action on Greenwood until the friends group completes a federally funded study of the Civil War’s “Rapidan Front” battlefields in the Stevensburg area.
Batna Road resident Tim Stegmaier, who unsuccessfully sued Greenwod with his wife, Gloria, told the panel he felt it “a near impossible task” that commissioners would be able to properly review all the changes submitted by NextEra.
“The citizens may have one engineer, they’ve got 10,” Stegmaier said. “The questions don’t get answered … if you don’t understand each of these factors, I ask you to vote no.”
Stegmaier said the project, if built, would focus millions of solar panels on his house four months out of the year: “Just like a magnifying glass a Boy Scout uses to start a fire.”
He added that the constructed project should be held to the standard that no runoff will leave the site.
Susan Ralston, president of Citizens for Responsible Solar, told the commissioners she has a hard time believing “the idea of blasting 1,000 acres” and then returning the soil to its original condition in 30 years when the plant is decommissioned, as required by the supervisors’ permit.
“We cannot let this land be destroyed,” Ralston said.
Chris Hawk of the Piedmont Environmental Council said that while the regional conservation group supports well-sited renewable-energy projects that preserve plantings, topsoil and historic and cultural resources, Greenwood Solar does not provide those benefits.
He spoke of “mass topsoil loss” on Greenwood’s land and said he hoped grading will be limited to 50 acres at a time.
“If you can’t properly install solar panels without blasting the ground, maybe you shouldn’t install solar panels,” Hawk said. He recommended denial of the site plan.
Historic sites
NextEra’s project will impact “a great deal of historically and culturally important resources,” Hawk said, noting that the Virginia Department of Historic Resources listed 71 such resources in a May 7, 2019, letter.
The department affirmed that the Stevensburg area’s Rapidan Front landscape “could contribute to a historic district that does not yet exist due to a lack of context studies,” he said.
Any impact by the project on Civil War battlefields has already been addressed, attorney Kleine asserted.
Culpeper resident Troy Ralston said utility-scale solar plants should be built on industrially zoned land, not farmland, noting their impacts on the environment, property values and historic resources.
Instead of developing Stevensburg farmland, he proposed that Greenwood build covered parking structures on the many lots that serve shopping centers on U.S. 29 and put solar panels atop those.
Stevensburg resident Don Haight Jr., a plaintiff in the Stegmaiers’ lawsuit against Greenwood, said the developer won’t comply with the county’s conditions.
“They have already changed things,” Haight said. “They view us all as a bunch of hicks … they think we’re all stupid … they’re only here to get profits.”
Haight said Culpeper’s entire approval process should start over again.
September start?
Planning Commissioner Cindy Thornhill told the developers, “This is our county and we are very protective of it.”
Thornhill told NextEra to make sure to follow each one of 35 conditions, then asked, “How do we make sure you follow each of these guidelines? The monitoring process is very concerning for me.”
Kleine said the developer will pay the salary of an inspector on the county’s staff. The plant cannot operate if conditions are not met, he said.
The lawyer said the project would create “a big surge” in construction jobs as it is built and afterward create about four full-time permanent positions.
Greenwood has not yet hired a general contractor.
Building the plant will take one to two years, Kutte said.
From site-plan approval, Greenwood will have three years to start generating electricity, he said. Initial site work in coming months will involve building the access road, Kutte said.
NextEra held a job fair in recent months; two people showed up, including a local contractor it is thinking about hiring.
At the end, commissioner Rogers asked the solar company to resubmit the changes it made since last month’s meeting, underlined in red.
She asked to see a copy of a battlefield study.
Rogers said the developer’s notice to neighbors about all its changes is insufficient, and so was advertising a job fair only in the classifieds.
Kleine said the developer has gone above and beyond legal requirements for public notice, including creating a website for Greenwood Solar that provides a phone number and email address to submit public comment.
Approved nearly two years ago by the Board of Supervisors in a controversial 3-2 vote, Culpeper’s first solar project would include a small parcel owned by Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase, who recused himself from voting on the 2018 conditional-use permit.
Last week, Chase said he hadn’t spoken recently with any company officials about the project and didn’t know its status.
Supervisor Brad Rosenberger also declined to vote on the project two years ago, citing business interests.
Two of the supervisors who voted for it—Alexa Fritz and Sue Hansohn—are no longer on the board. The third supporter was current Chairman Gary Deal. Former supervisor Steve Walker and current Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier voted against the permit.
County Administrator John Egertson said the Planning Commission has the final say on the site plan. The only way the proposal would return to the Board of Supervisors is if the commission denied the site plan and NextEra appealed that decision to the board, he said.
