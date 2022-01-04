Deal chosen as board chair for 3rd time, Rosenberger vice chairman

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors stayed with the familiar in selecting its chair and vice chair for 2022.

Culpeper County West Fairfax District Supervisor Gary Deal was selected by his peers Tuesday morning to continue as board chairman of the seven-member elected body for 2022.

This is the third time the rest of the board selected the Culpeper native, retired from northern Virginia government, to sit in the center seat at the dais, handling parliamentary procedure and conducting meetings.

Deal was first elected in 2016, and has served as board chairman for the length of the pandemic.

He thanked his colleagues for their vote of confidence, saying it means a lot to him.

“To the board members that were here in 2021, I appreciate your help and guidance, ‘cause you guys are very supportive. It’s amazing what we’ve been through the last several years with COVID. We got some amazing things done,” the board chairman said.