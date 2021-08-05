Del Dios Way: Christian youth retreat welcomes campers

Berry said that they have a slightly unconventional view of success at camp.

“We’re successful when people come here and seek the Lord,” he said. “And that’s really what we’re about. We’re getting we’re about people coming to see the Lord and get to know Him, and His love for them. And they can grow in Christ.

“That’s when we’re successful. And that may look like a camp that rains out all week, it may look like a camp where the sun shines every day, and we’re in the pool all the time, and may look like a camp that comes here to serve.”

Cedar Ranch is hoping to complete activities and events outside of the summer season as well.

One of the events that is in the planning stages is a Christmas drive that would take place through the Center’s mile-and-a-half driveway, with businesses and nonprofits able to make displays.

The idea came from one of Calvary Chapel Crossroads Senior Pastor Mike Skillman’s family traditions. At some point during the Christmas season his kids are given a brand-new pair of pajamas, and then as a family they go look at Christmas lights.

The Christmas drive event is tentatively planned to start the day after Thanksgiving, and go through Christmas Eve. If interested in the Christmas drive you can call Pastor Mike Skillman at (434) 532-5331 or email him at 2mikeskillman@gmail.com.

Jeff Nicol, a 2021 graduate of Culpeper County High School, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent. He plans to attend Southern Utah University in the fall.