Del Dios Way: Christian youth retreat welcomes campers

Cedar Ranch Retreat Center—the newest Christian summer camp in Culpeper—has found a home on Del Dios Way.
The Center is a ministry of Calvary Chapel Crossroads in Culpeper. It opened in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this is the first summer that they have been able to host campers.
The center sits on more than 68 acres of land with pastures, creeks, ponds and meadows. It also has a pool and sports fields. This summer the center will have hosted eight camps.
Cedar Ranch is staffed by 12 volunteer summer staffers. Guy Berry, a Culpeper native, who is an assistant pastor at the center, is in charge of helping supervise the staff.
When camps are not there the staff meets in the mornings together for devotional time and then they receive their assigned tasks to complete for the day.
When a camp is at the center the staff works to meet the needs of that particular camp.
Berry says that each camp is different from the other. Some camps need the staff to help provide the teaching and some leadership. So, Berry said, the center utilizes their staff and gives directions for the staff to go out and do that.
Other camps are more self-contained. They provide all their own teachings and games. Then the staff gets to actually participate more in the camp.
Berry said that they have a slightly unconventional view of success at camp.
“We’re successful when people come here and seek the Lord,” he said. “And that’s really what we’re about. We’re getting we’re about people coming to see the Lord and get to know Him, and His love for them. And they can grow in Christ.
“That’s when we’re successful. And that may look like a camp that rains out all week, it may look like a camp where the sun shines every day, and we’re in the pool all the time, and may look like a camp that comes here to serve.”
Cedar Ranch is hoping to complete activities and events outside of the summer season as well.
One of the events that is in the planning stages is a Christmas drive that would take place through the Center’s mile-and-a-half driveway, with businesses and nonprofits able to make displays.
The idea came from one of Calvary Chapel Crossroads Senior Pastor Mike Skillman’s family traditions. At some point during the Christmas season his kids are given a brand-new pair of pajamas, and then as a family they go look at Christmas lights.
The Christmas drive event is tentatively planned to start the day after Thanksgiving, and go through Christmas Eve. If interested in the Christmas drive you can call Pastor Mike Skillman at (434) 532-5331 or email him at 2mikeskillman@gmail.com.
