Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will kick off his campaign this week for reelection to a fourth term representing the area in the Virginia General Assembly.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Madison at the Mill in the Town of Orange. RSVP Gina@NickJFreitas.com.

Freitas is seeking election to District 62, which includes the Town of Culpeper and southern Culpeper County, the Town of Orange and southwestern Orange County and all of Greene and Madison counties.

Freitas is a retired Green Beret and Iraq War veteran who has lived in Virginia since 2009. He was first elected in 2015 to the Virginia House of Delegates.

“I am first and foremost a Christian,” according to nickforva.com. “My dedication to the belief that we all have inherent value and are entitled to liberty and equality before the law is rooted in this worldview.

“Principles of individual liberty, personal responsibility, respect for God and limited, constitutional government are not merely convenient political concepts, but essentials which are fundamental to our liberty, prosperity and security,” according to Freitas.

Lifelong caretaker Sara Ratcliffe, of Greene County, will run as a Democrat against Freitas in the November election.

According to saraforva.com, Ratcliffe has 30 years of political experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in Political Science. She worked as staff to U.S. Sen. J. James Exon (1921-2005) of Nebraska and as research assistant to political author and broadcaster, Elizabeth Drew.

The Democratic candidate worked for organizations on issues including women’s health and tobacco control policy. Ratcliffe also has worked on numerous local, state, and national campaigns beginning in 1988, before she herself was eligible to vote.

A highlight of her campaign career was working in Virginia and Pennsylvania to elect President Barack Obama in 2008, according to her campaign site.