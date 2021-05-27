 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Del. Mike Webert endorses Russell for mayor
4 comments
editor's pick top story

Del. Mike Webert endorses Russell for mayor

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Del. Michael Webert (R-18th District), representing parts of Fauquier, Warren, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, has endorsed Town Councilman Jon Russell in his bid for Culpeper’s mayor, Russell’s campaign announced Thursday.

Previously endorsed by Del. Nick Freitas (R-30th District), Russell announced his candidacy for mayor in January.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I was the first delegate to endorse Jon when he ran for Council in 2014,” Webert said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse him once again this time for Mayor of Culpeper. We have had a great working relationship for many years, which has resulted in helping Culpeper residents navigate between local and state government.”

“Mike has been a strong advocate for Culpeper in the state house,” Russell said of Webert. “I appreciate his steadfast commitment securing state money for us and helping us cut through bureaucracy when necessary. I treasure his endorsement and look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

Jon Russell is a two-term Culpeper Town Councilman, small business owner, married with four children.

Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey announced she is also running to be Culpeper’s next mayor, after Mayor Mike Olinger announced last week he will not seek re-election.

4 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
State and Regional News

There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.

  • Updated

If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News