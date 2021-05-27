Del. Mike Webert endorses Russell for mayor

Virginia Del. Michael Webert (R-18th District), representing parts of Fauquier, Warren, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, has endorsed Town Councilman Jon Russell in his bid for Culpeper’s mayor, Russell’s campaign announced Thursday.

Previously endorsed by Del. Nick Freitas (R-30th District), Russell announced his candidacy for mayor in January.

“I was the first delegate to endorse Jon when he ran for Council in 2014,” Webert said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse him once again this time for Mayor of Culpeper. We have had a great working relationship for many years, which has resulted in helping Culpeper residents navigate between local and state government.”

“Mike has been a strong advocate for Culpeper in the state house,” Russell said of Webert. “I appreciate his steadfast commitment securing state money for us and helping us cut through bureaucracy when necessary. I treasure his endorsement and look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

Jon Russell is a two-term Culpeper Town Councilman, small business owner, married with four children.

Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey announced she is also running to be Culpeper’s next mayor, after Mayor Mike Olinger announced last week he will not seek re-election.