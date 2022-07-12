Del. Webert legislative update: new laws take effect July 1

As of July 1, various new laws took effect across the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to a release from Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, updating constituents on changes and legislation passed this session.

The most important action that took effect is the biennial budget, allocating how the Commonwealth will spend more than $160 billion in tax dollars, Webert said.

The General Assembly was able to return about $4 billion to the taxpayers, while still funding critical needs like schools and law enforcement, according to the local delegate.

The budget nearly doubled the standard income tax deduction from $9,000 to $16,000 for married couples, half that for individual filers. It provides a rebate of $250 per tax filer, $500 per couple paid directly to the taxpayer.

The budget also ends the 1.5 percent state share of the grocery tax as of Jan. 1, 2023.

The budget also funded 10 percent raises for teachers, major pay increases for law enforcement officers, and other hard-working state-supported employees, Webert said.

Other important bills passed include: House Bill 4, which restores a requirement that school principals report serious misdemeanors such as sexual battery to law enforcement;

House Bill 127 takes a big step toward rolling back ‘holistic’ admissions to Governor’s Schools, returning them to a race-blind admissions process. Senate Bill 656 requires the Dept. of Education create guidelines for notifying parents when students will be taught from explicit materials, and provides an opt-out for parents who object.

House Bill 927 requires absentee ballots be reported as part of the precinct where they otherwise would have been cast while House Bill 1303 corrects a major oversight the state criminal justice system and brings the votes of Virginia Parole Board into the sunlight.

“Until now, when the Board voted to release one of the few inmates who are still eligible for parole, they could do so in secret. Big decisions like this need to be made with public scrutiny,” Webert said.

House Bill 750 bans police departments from issuing “ticket quotas” that require officers to issue a certain number of traffic tickets in a fixed period of time.

Other legislation signed into law this session allows hunting on Sunday on public or private land, so long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship. Switchblade knives are legal again, just a few decades after the last documented rumble between the Sharks and the Jets, Webert noted.

House Bill 283 created training standards for police officers to get more educated on how to recognize and prevent human trafficking.

New rules also go into effect requiring schools to have detailed safety audit plans, and at a bare minimum, a dedicated contact with local law enforcement to handle any threats or dangerous situations that arise, Webert said.