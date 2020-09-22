'Democracy won, tyranny lost ... and here we are'

Thursday morning’s flight will be a dress rehearsal for the complex choreography required to usher 60-plus military aircraft over the nation’s capital to honor the millions of Americans, civilians and soldiers, who joined together to bring World War II to a close.

On Friday, 24 historically sequenced formations of 61 warbirds—bombers, fighters and transport and support aircraft—will join in the arsenal’s long-planned aerial tribute over the Potomac River, Washington’s National Mall and past the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, business was picking up at the Culpeper airfield as more pilots and planes—including some rarities—arrived to participate in the flyover.

But organizers and Airport Manager Tanya Woodward asked the public to stay away from the airport while this week’s flyover and its practice flights are underway.

There is no public access to the airport, for both security and public health reasons. Officials are observing COVID-19 masking and distancing rules on its fenced grounds. There is no public parking along the airport access road from U.S. 29, to keep it open for emergency vehicles, Woodward said. Anyone who parks on the road’s shoulder risks getting a ticket.