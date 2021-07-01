Depleted stockpiles, shipping delays impact July Fourth firework stands

Although inventories vary from stand to stand, some area distributors said sales are gaining steam as the Independence Day holiday weekend nears and they are satisfied with what they have in stock.

“We have been able to get the fireworks we need here,” said Kai Wuan of Fredericksburg, who runs the Phantom Fireworks stand at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. “We have a large variety. We buy the product that sells the most and haven’t had any problems getting those products.”

Members of the National Fireworks Association say delays in shipments are largely because of issues along the distribution chain that begins in China.

Larry Farnsworth, spokesman for the 1,200-member National Fireworks Association, said consumer fireworks sales last July Fourth weekend topped out at $2 billion nationwide, leaving inventories in warehouses coast-to-coast wiped out. He said wholesalers, retailers and distributors who normally would have had about 30 percent of their inventory remaining at the end of last year had nothing heading into 2021.

“Even in places in the Southeast where they have fireworks year-round, for Veterans Day, Christmas, the New Year, there’s usually something always left over in stock,” said Farnsworth. “Everything was wiped out. There was nothing left to sell.”