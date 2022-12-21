Dept. of Emergency Management: be prepared for arctic blast on the way

With winter weather conditions in the forecast for the new few days, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is urging citizens and visitors to be prepared.

An arctic blast weather event will impact the commonwealth beginning Thursday, according to the state agency.

Friday’s low for Culpeper County is 10 degrees. The high for Christmas Eve is 25 degrees with a low Saturday night of 8 degrees. Periods of rain, ice and snow are predicted through Friday night before turning clear for the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter storms create a higher risk of roadway incidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion, Department of Emergency Management stated in a release on Wednesday. The agency urged drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary; always give snowplows and responders the right of way; view the latest road and traffic conditions at 511virginia.org, calling 511 or via the 511 Virginia mobile app and never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning device inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any other partially enclosed area.

Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks. The agency encouraged citizens to always avoid overexertion when shoveling. Also, when severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives. Hands, feet, and face are the most commonly affected areas for frostbite so wear a hat, mittens and cover one’s mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss. Keep dry while outdoors and wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.

To prepare a home for winter weather, make sure it is properly insulated. Check weather stripping around windows and doors and learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe burst. Department of Emergency Management suggests having additional heat sources on hand in case of power outages, having a fire extinguisher accessible, replace batteries in carbon monoxide detectors annually and in case of high winds, secure loose items outside and trim any branches that could threaten a home.

To prepare a vehicle for winter weather, make sure the battery is in working order as they lose power as temperatures drop, check the antifreeze level, service the radiator system, replace windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix, proactively replace worn tires and wiper blade and to help with visibility, clean off vehicles entirely, including the trunk, roof, windows and headlights.

Have to be on the roads during winter weather? The agency recommends keeping these items in the car: blankets, drinking water and snacks, including for pets, boots, first-aid kit, warm coat and insulating layers, rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes, basic set of tools, road flares or reflectors, ice scraper/snow brush, jumper cables/jump pack, fire extinguisher, cash, diapers, baby wipes, toys, flashlight, with extra batteries, hand warmers, a paper map, a portable smartphone power bank, extra medication, garbage bags, sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter, a tarp, raincoat and gloves and shovel.