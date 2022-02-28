DEQ concludes latest draft plan for cleaning up Mountain Run Watershed in Culpeper

Concluding a nearly two-year review into the sources of pollution in Culpeper County’s Mountain Run, Muddy Run and lower Hazel River, the Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality held its final public meeting on the matter Feb. 3 at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.

The state agency at the meeting presented its most recent draft implementation plan (IP), based on best management practices, for ongoing and continued clean-up measures in the 100,000-acre watershed. Some sections of Mountain Run have been identified as impaired for fecal bacteria since as early as 1996 so this is no new challenge.

Residents have until March 7 to submit public comment on this latest IP that aims to restore water quality to nearly 29 miles of Mountain Run—the main tributary of the Rappahannock River that runs through the center of town. It comprises 70 percent of the project area.

The IP also spans more than 10 miles along the lower Hazel, more than 14 miles of Muddy Run, nearly four miles of Jonas Run and more than six miles of Flat Run. A portion of the effected lower Hazel River IP area (30 acres) is located in Rappahannock County.

In total, nearly 59 stream miles are listed as impaired for recreational use due to elevated bacteria along with 72-acre Mountain Run Lake, according to DEQ. There are additional impairments in the watershed due to PCBs that exceed fish consumption levels, which is being addressed through development of a separate IP.

Mountain Run, part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, has been on the state’s impaired waters radar since 1996 for excessive levels of E-coli and for benthic impairment since 2008.

Through the years, in addition, portions have been removed from the impaired list in the upper Hazel River and Mountain Run through water quality efforts led by Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District, according to Greg Wichelns with the agency.

A section of the Hazel River near the border with Culpeper County received a DEQ honorable mention about five years ago due to improvements in water quality, he said.

David Evans, IP project lead as DEQ nonpoint source coordinator in the Northern Regional Office, agreed progress toward achieving water quality goals is evident.

“At the same time, other waters continue to show bacteria levels of concern, which underscores the long-term challenge of achieving bacteria water quality standards,” he said in an email. “Bottom line, the ongoing work in the IP watersheds is making a positive difference and needs to be continued fully to achieve water quality goals.”

This latest review and resulting IP builds on years of work to improve benthic health and reduce bacteria in the waterways by Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation. Friends of the Rappahannock, Piedmont Environmental Council and American Farmland Trust will complement efforts called for in the latest IP.

Around 36,000 people live in the IP project area that is half forested, a quarter pasture, 13 percent developed and 11 percent cropland. Most areas around town have public sewer while the rest are on septic systems.

Primary bacteria sources in the affected area are from agriculture runoff and manure, failed septic systems and urban runoff, according to the DEQ draft plan. Benthic life—at the macro-invertebrate level—is likely impacted by excess sediments and nutrients from those sources, the plan stated.

The IP identified pasture runoff and manure in the waterways as among major contributors to the high bacterial levels. At elevated levels, the waterways are unsafe for recreational use such as swimming and fishing. Water quality improvement project costs outlined in the IP totaled more than $35 million over 15 years.

Of that, $16.1 million would address urban runoff with solutions to include 125 bioretention ponds, 300 rain gardens, 200 infiltration trenches, pet waste stations and kennel management, stream restoration and wetlands creation.

The plan allocated $10.2 million to improve residential septic in the IP project area—1,800 pumpouts, 35 sewer system connections, 880 repairs and 620 system replacements.

The IP for agricultural best management practices estimated $7.6 million for livestock fencing, pasture management, cropland measures and equine operations.

Culpeper Soil & Water has estimated one FT employee per year would be needed to coordinate plan implementation, lead corresponding education efforts, communicate with landowners and producers and oversee best management installations.

Completion of the plan, and final approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, improves the locality’s grant funding prospects through the federal Nonpoint Source Program. Grant applications will be submitted this summer. Progress toward bacteria reduction goals will be assessed along the way by DEQ.

“It will take years of sustained effort to see (best management practices) installed on-the-ground in sufficient numbers to result in water quality improvements needed to delist the impaired sections of area streams,” the DEQ draft IP stated.

Send written comments on the IP plan to David Evans, nonpoint source coordinator, at David.Evans@deq.virginia.gov or David Evans, NPS Coordinator, Virginia DEQ Northern Regional Office 13901 Crown Court, Woodbridge, VA 22193.

