'Desecrated' headstones from Black cemetery found in King George heading back to rightful spot

Washington resident William Hart also spoke during the ceremony. His ancestor, William Henry Harrison Hart, was buried in the original D.C. cemetery.

William Henry Harrison Hart was a professor of criminal law for 34 years at Howard University who in the early 1900s challenged Jim Crow laws. He was arrested and convicted, but eventually took his case against Maryland’s Jim Crow laws to the U.S. Supreme Court.

William Hart emphasized the importance of his ancestor’s actions.

“This represents the first precedent-setting case that began the dismantling of the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling” that had upheld separate-but-equal segregated facilities, he told the crowd.

When it comes to how Hart feels about the desecration, he told the crowd that his “overwhelming emotion” is “that I am so happy and encouraged that so many people care about this issue.”

The nonprofit group History, Arts and Science Action Network is working with officials on what is called the Harmony project in the effort to find and collect remaining headstones. HASAN says on its website that the group focuses on “restorative justice through racial reconciliation and repatriation of human and cultural remains.”