'Desecrated' headstones from Black cemetery found in King George heading back to rightful spot

Headstones lay on 30 wooden pallets displayed in neat rows in a grassy area as people milled about under the blazing sun at Caledon State Park late Monday morning.
Patricia Howard–Chittams hovered over one large headstone. It was the marker for Vina Mitchell, the mother of her great-uncle’s wife.
“It’s definitely a connection to the past and I’m definitely grateful to the owner of the property,” she said. “He could have very easily said nothing and continued.”
The headstone, along with what are believed to be thousands of others, ended up as riprap along Potomac River shoreline on King George County property owned by Virginia Sen. Richard Stuart, whose district starts along the Potomac near Montross and includes Stafford County.
The Republican senator and his wife discovered some of the headstones while on a walk in 2016. Stuart then enlisted historians, who traced the discarded headstones to the historic African–American Columbian Harmony Cemetery in Washington, D.C., which is now the site of the Rhode Island Avenue–Brentwood Metro station.
The cemetery was the final resting place for numerous well-known Black D.C. residents, including a relative of Frederick Douglass. Started in 1859, the cemetery operated until 1960, when the land was sold for development.
Most of the 37,000 buried remains were disinterred and moved to National Harmony Park in Landover, Md. But the headstones were a different story.
After the property sale, a farmer who owned the King George property saw a newspaper ad peddling free riprap for pickup and scooped up the headstones. The farmer dumped the memorials along a two-mile stretch of shoreline to keep his land from eroding into the river.
The headstones on display Monday apparently were a fraction of those missing, and the search continues for thousands more tombstones believed buried in the muddy riverbanks.
Stuart, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Jr., Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and other dignitaries gathered with descendants at Caledon Monday to talk about the discovery and how they planned to move forward.
Northam recalled hearing from Stuart about the “grim discovery” of the headstones along the shoreline.
“I think we can agree that was wrong,” the governor said, adding that this “would not happen to a white cemetery.”
“This is really about righting a wrong and doing what’s in the best interest of your families,” Northam said to the descendants.
The headstones will be taken to the Maryland cemetery.
Washington resident William Hart also spoke during the ceremony. His ancestor, William Henry Harrison Hart, was buried in the original D.C. cemetery.
William Henry Harrison Hart was a professor of criminal law for 34 years at Howard University who in the early 1900s challenged Jim Crow laws. He was arrested and convicted, but eventually took his case against Maryland’s Jim Crow laws to the U.S. Supreme Court.
William Hart emphasized the importance of his ancestor’s actions.
“This represents the first precedent-setting case that began the dismantling of the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling” that had upheld separate-but-equal segregated facilities, he told the crowd.
When it comes to how Hart feels about the desecration, he told the crowd that his “overwhelming emotion” is “that I am so happy and encouraged that so many people care about this issue.”
The nonprofit group History, Arts and Science Action Network is working with officials on what is called the Harmony project in the effort to find and collect remaining headstones. HASAN says on its website that the group focuses on “restorative justice through racial reconciliation and repatriation of human and cultural remains.”
Following the ceremony, as a gaggle of news crews surrounded the governors, mayor and other officials under the baking sun near the headstones, Hart and the other descendants stayed cool under the tent, chatting and gathering for a photo.
Hart said he had known his ancestor’s remains were moved from their original resting place in the D.C. cemetery to the current location in Maryland. For a long time, though, he wasn’t sure why there was no headstone at the new cemetery.
“I used to visit the cemetery and there was never a marker,” Hart said as he sat under the tent. “I thought my family couldn’t afford one.”
He had also noticed a lack of headstones for many of the other plots at the Harmony Park cemetery.
“No one really knew what happened. We just knew they weren’t there,” Hart said.
Several years have passed since Hart learned of what happened to the headstone for his ancestor and scores of others. He bought a headstone for his namesake three years ago, but he’s still working through the harsh reality of what happened.
“Nobody ever talked about the desecration,” he said. “I’m still processing how I feel.”
