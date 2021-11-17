Despite Aetna dispute, Spotsylvania school retirees can still use Mary Washington providers

As people get older, they shouldn’t “have to get their own CPA and lawyer” to understand their insurance plan, but that’s how Sue Ann Thomas said it’s felt lately.
The retired educator recently received a letter from Aetna insurance saying Mary Washington Healthcare providers and facilities will be out of network come Jan. 1. It marks the second time this year the regional health-care titan has ended a contract with an insurance carrier.
Thomas is one of about 900 Spotsylvania school retirees and their spouses—and among 1,300 clients in the Fredericksburg area—with Aetna’s Medicare Plan, according to school and Aetna officials.
Thomas also was trying to make an appointment for 2022 when one of her doctors said she wouldn’t be able to come to the practice anymore because it wouldn’t take her insurance. Panicked by the unsettling news, she urged her Facebook friends to check their MWHC accounts or with their doctors for updates.
The Spotsylvania resident feared she wouldn’t be able to see any of the almost 500 doctors in the Mary Washington network or that she’d have to pay more to do so, which are typical results when health-care systems and insurance companies part ways. That’s exactly what happened to about 15,000 local Cigna clients from May to October this year when Cigna and Mary Washington couldn’t reach an agreement on reimbursement rates.
While rates may also be the reason for the split between Mary Washington Healthcare and Aetna, the impact to Spotsylvania school retirees is not the same, said Lisa Henry, marketing director for the health-care system.
“What it comes down to is, this is not like Cigna,” she said.
MWHC will not be in Aetna’s network next year because their contract ends on Dec. 31, but Henry said “there’s literally no change in coverage” for Spotsylvania school retirees with Aetna’s Medicare plan. The customers have out-of-network benefits which will be accepted by all Mary Washington providers—and the costs will be the same, Henry said.
Officials with Spotsylvania schools and Aetna insurance confirmed the same, although it took two days for both parties to research the question and respond to The Free Lance–Star.
“Spotsylvania County Public School retirees participate in the Aetna MedicareSM Plan [PPO] with Extended Service Area [ESA] so they can continue to receive services from this hospital/provider,” René Daniels, communications director for the school system, said about Mary Washington facilities. “It is important to note that the member cost share is the same both in and out of the network.”
Aetna’s communication director, Alex Kepnes, also noted in his one-paragraph response that coverage and costs would not change come the first of the year for the Spotsylvania school retirees. It’s not clear whether other local residents with Aetna’s Medicare plan have the extended service area coverage.
The communication from Aetna to customers and medical providers seems to be the source of confusion. Spotsylvania resident and retired school nurse, Mary Lou Nissim–Sabat, shared a letter she got pertaining to Mary Washington Hospital. She also received about 10 other letters from Aetna for individual providers, many whom she’d never heard of or seen.
The Aetna letter said in big, bold letters that “your hospital will no longer be in our network” and offered one-sentence explanations of what that meant. Those with HMO plans would no longer be able to use the hospital; those with PPO plans could use it but would pay more; and those with PPO ESA plans could continue to receive services from the hospital, according to the letter.
Nissim–Sabat checked her insurance card which listed she had PPO coverage. She took the explanation to mean she would be liable for a bigger part of the bill, if she continued to seek treatment at Mary Washington Hospital or with any of the system’s providers.
“This concerns me because if I go to one of these doctors and I have no idea what the insurance will be reimbursing the doctor, then I could be responsible for a pretty large amount,” she said.
Earlier this year, she was hospitalized and saw a cardiologist while at Mary Washington. The specialist’s practice didn’t have her insurance information and billed her for $1,500. After she called and shared her Aetna number, she didn’t owe anything.
“Had I not been a little knowledgeable, I might have written them a check for $1,500,” said Nissim–Sabat who spent part of her retirement years helping others navigate confusing insurance claims and Medicaid applications. “Many people on Medicare don’t have an advocate or may have some cognitive issues and see a lot of doctors and write a lot of checks, not knowing what is covered and what is not.”
As Thomas noted, even some of her doctors were confused about what the contract split between Mary Washington and Aetna meant. Henry said the health-care system also heard about the miscommunication from providers and sent out letters to everyone in its group, clarifying the issue.
Anyone with questions about their coverage can contact their Aetna representative or Mary Washington Healthcare at 540/741-1100.
While the latest contract issue didn’t impact local residents the way the Cigna split did, both insurance companies cited Mary Washington Healthcare’s rates.
“Mary Washington Healthcare has decided to leave our Medicare Advantage network,” Kepnes wrote in his email. “We are disappointed in this outcome as we worked hard to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution that would ensure fair and reasonable rates for our customers and members.”
Several weeks before the contract between the two ended, Cigna claimed it would like to keep Mary Washington Healthcare in its network, “but not with the high rates and increases they are demanding from our clients and customers,” said Holly Fussell, communications senior adviser for Cigna. “They are refusing to negotiate rates that would keep health care affordable for Cigna customers.”
MWHC had a markedly different viewpoint. Eric Fletcher, vice president of the health-care system, said the two had been negotiating since fall 2020, and Cigna proposed reducing its payments for hospital services by 30 percent.
“We’re not asking for huge increases but we just can’t sustain decreases,” Fletcher said in May. “We’ve all been put through the wringer over the last year and absorbed a lot of costs due to the pandemic. It’s just a horrible time.”
After a five-month split, Cigna and Mary Washington Healthcare renegotiated an agreement and signed a multi-year contract in late October. A representative from a firefighters union affected by the dispute had worked with both parties to encourage continued negotiations.
Ryan McGill, a King George County resident and representative of the International Association of Firefighters Local 2068 Fairfax County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics, said last month he fears the same issues will be on the table again in a few years when the contract ends.
His union has talked with state elected officials about what McGill describes as “the monopoly” Mary Washington Healthcare has on medical services in the Fredericksburg area.
“We feel it’s important that the leadership, at the local and the state level, look into having outside competition coming into this area to prevent this from happening again,” McGill said.